‘I appreciate you’: Gauff defeats friend, former doubles partner Pegula for Wuhan title

But unlike their shared triumph in 2023, only one could lift the winner’s trophy on this occasion. In the end, it was Gauff defeating her fellow American and former doubles partner in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, to claim the title in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

It was the first time the friends had met in a WTA final.

During the trophy presentation, Gauff thanked Pegula for her support early on in her career.

“When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms,” Gauff said. “That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you.”

