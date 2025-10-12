WTA_Web_Quick-Links_Tiles-Scores_288x288
Match Reaction

‘I appreciate you’: Gauff defeats friend, former doubles partner Pegula for Wuhan title

1m read 12 Oct 2025 1h ago
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Wuhan 2025

It was friends-turned-foes Sunday in Wuhan, as former doubles partners Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula faced off in a WTA final for the first time in their careers. In the end, it was Gauff getting the better of her fellow American, winning 6-4, 7-5 in 1 hour and 42 minutes to claim her third WTA 1000 title.

Two years after sharing the WTA 1000 doubles title in Miami, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula stood on stage side by side again Sunday, this time as singles finalists at the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open.

But unlike their shared triumph in 2023, only one could lift the winner’s trophy on this occasion. In the end, it was Gauff defeating her fellow American and former doubles partner in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, to claim the title in 1 hour and 42 minutes.

It was the first time the friends had met in a WTA final.

During the trophy presentation, Gauff thanked Pegula for her support early on in her career.

“When I came on tour, you were one of the first people to be nice to me and welcome me with open arms,” Gauff said. “That really went a long way, so I appreciate you. It’s great to finally play in the final against you, and I hope for many more. So, congratulations and thank you.”

More to come…

WTA Staff

