Inside the story of the 2025 WTA season and the road to Riyadh

Across the 2025 Hologic WTA Tour, players rose and recalibrated through every swing — from early triumphs on hard courts to summer battles on clay and grass. The road now ends in Riyadh, where the season’s best gather to close a campaign defined by consistency, endurance and world-class play.

The 2025 Hologic WTA Tour season was defined by momentum shifts, career breakthroughs and the steady excellence of the game’s elite. From Melbourne to Madrid, Berlin to Beijing, players chased points, trophies and milestones across a global calendar that demanded consistency as much as brilliance.

It all leads here -- the PIF WTA Finals Riyadh -- where the eight best singles players and doubles teams close the curtain on another remarkable year.

What made 2025 distinct was the balance of power that played out from week to week. The year opened with Madison Keys setting the tone during the Australian swing, while Aryna Sabalenka, the sport’s standard-bearer, delivered another season of sustained excellence across every surface.

Mirra Andreeva’s first WTA 1000 title in Dubai signaled the arrival of a new contender, and Amanda Anisimova’s run through Doha and beyond marked a resurgence that shaped the top tier of the rankings.

Coco Gauff proved her maturity as a year-round threat, lifting trophies on hard courts and clay, including her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek found new success on grass, capturing Wimbledon and confirming her versatility on every surface. Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula each built their own seasons around dependability, collecting meaningful wins that kept them among the tour’s most consistent performers.

From the Sunshine Double through the fall swing in Asia, new champions emerged and familiar names reasserted themselves. The calendar’s rhythm rewarded endurance and adaptability, qualities that turned strong months into defining seasons.

This is the story of how it all came together -- 10 months of travel, tension and triumph that captured what makes the WTA Tour distinct: the relentless push to perform, every week, everywhere.

The draw is set in Riyadh! 📝



Who will be crowned the WTA Finals champion this year?@WTAFinalsRiyadh | #WTAFinalsRiyadh pic.twitter.com/09nTxjEmWm — wta (@WTA) October 28, 2025

AUSTRALIAN SWING (JAN)

The offseason unfolds all too quickly.

After the final ball, most of the elite players stow their racquets for a week or two. It’s a much-needed break for body and soul. Something tropical -- the Maldives are a popular destination -- is just the thing to leave the stress of tiebreaks and ranking points behind.

And then it’s back into the gym for the hard yards, the grueling grunt work that nobody sees (except for the occasional Instagram post). It’s a combination of strength training, agility and fitness work -- effort that, hopefully, will manifest itself when matches drift into a pivotal third set.

This is also the private time when coaches oversee the implementation of critical tweaks to technique.

Who did their homework with the most discipline and diligence? The answers are not long in coming.

Events: United Cup, Brisbane, Auckland, Adelaide, Hobart, Australian Open

MVP of the swing: Madison Keys. The 29-year-old American lost in the Auckland quarterfinals -- and then won 12 straight matches, taking the Adelaide and Australian Open titles. It was Keys’ first Grand Slam singles championship, and it came in her 46th major appearance one decade after she made the semifinals in Melbourne.

Surprise player: Paula Badosa. After losing four of five matches going back to the end of 2024, the Spaniard caught fire at the Australian Open, beating No. 3-ranked Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals before falling to good friend and two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals.

Notable number: 9-0. That was Gauff’s start to the season, beginning with a 5-0 run at the United Cup (including the pivotal win over Iga Swiatek in the final), helping the United States to the title.

Swing Points Leaders: 1. Madison Keys (2,554), 2. Aryna Sabalenka (1,800), 3. Iga Swiatek (1,105), 4. Coco Gauff (930).

MIDDLE EAST SWING (JAN–FEB)

Few parts of the season cover more ground than the Middle East swing. From indoor stops in Singapore, Linz and Cluj-Napoca, to the outdoor events in Abu Dhabi, Doha and Dubai, players adapt quickly to shifting climates and court speeds -- a test that often produces surprise results.

Events: Abu Dhabi, Cluj-Napoca, Doha, Dubai

MVP of the swing: Mirra Andreeva. Seeded No. 12, the 17-year-old tore through the Dubai field er first WTA 1000 title. Andreeva was the youngest player to win a 1000 event since the format was introduced in 2009 and the youngest player to crack the PIF WTA Ranking Top 10 since 2007.

Surprise player: Amanda Anisimova. She was unseeded and ranked No. 41, in the midst of a stirring comeback after taking a break and falling outside the Top 400. In Doha, she won all six matches (and 12 of 13 sets) to take the most prestigious title of her career. That sent her into the Top 20 for the first time, foreshadowing her back-to-back Grand Slam singles finals later in the year.

Notable numbers: 2,200. That’s how many points Iga Swiatek has on the next-best player over the past four years for this swing. This year she reached the semifinals in Doha and the quarters in Dubai. In each of the three previous years, Swiatek was the Doha champion.

Swing Points Leaders: 1. Mirra Andreeva (1,065), 2. Amanda Anisimova (1,010), 3. Ekaterina Alexandrova (900), 4. Clara Tauson (855), 5. Elena Rybakina (800).

SUNSHINE SWING (FEB–MAR)

It’s a big, big ask.

Dominate an elite field in southern California, where the ball can fly in the thin desert air. Then, after a 2,600-mile, cross-country flight, reign supreme in the sultry heat and humidity of Miami. It’s the daunting Sunshine Double, a feat so difficult only four women have achieved it:

Steffi Graf (1994, 1996), Kim Clijsters (2005), Victoria Azarenka (2016) and Iga Swiatek (2022). Swiatek, at the age of 20, was the youngest woman to do it.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t happen this year.

Events: Austin, Merida, Indian Wells, Miami

MVP of the swing: Aryna Sabalenka. The top-ranked player reached the finals of these two WTA 1000 events, winning her first title in Miami, the town she calls home. Sabalenka took down three Top 10 players in Miami -- Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini and Zheng Qinwen.

Surprise player: Alexandra Eala. Ranked No. 140 coming into Miami, the 19-year-old from the Philippines took a wild card and ran through most of the field, defeating Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Swiatek in succession before losing in the semifinals to Pegula.

Notable numbers: 6-0, 6-0. That was the score of Emma Navarro’s victory over Emiliana Arango in the Merida Open Akron final.

Swing Points Leaders: 1. Aryna Sabalenka (1,650), 2. Mirra Andreeva (1,065), Jessica Pegula (1,020), Iga Swiatek (605), Emma Navarro (575).

Eala feels the love after Miami Cinderella run ends

CLAY-COURT SWING (APR–JUN)

Clay is a different beast altogether.

The dirt, whether it’s red or green, dampens the sting of powerful shots and demands a degree of patience. The best players adapt their games accordingly.

And it’s not just a collection of “specialists.” The three top-ranked players are lights-out on this surface. Iga Swiatek has won four Roland Garros titles, Coco Gauff lost a first-set tiebreak to Sabalenka at this year’s French Open but came back to win in three.

Events: Linz, Charleston, Bogota, Rouen, Stuttgart, Madrid, Rome, Strasbourg, Rabat, Roland Garros

MVP of the swing: Coco Gauff. In a loaded swing that features a Grand Slam, two WTA 1000 events and three 500s, Gauff took home more than 3,000 points -- and her second career Grand Slam, at Roland Garros. Three years after reaching the final at the age of 18, Gauff came back to defeat Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.

Surprise player: Lois Boisson. The freshly minted 22-year Frenchwoman came in ranked No. 361 but quickly justified her wild card, blazing a trail to the semifinals, beating Top 10 players Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva along the way. Boisson backed it up a few months later by winning the title in Hamburg.

Notable number: 9. There were nine different winners of the nine events; Sabalenka and Gauff both reached three clay-court finals.

Swing Points Leaders: 1. Coco Gauff (3,048), 2. Aryna Sabalenka (2,840), 3. Jasmine Paolini (1,500), 4. Iga Swiatek (1,343), 5. Elina Svitolina (1,285).

GRASS-COURT SWING (JUN–JUL)

This sweet slice of the Hologic WTA Tour is over in the blink of an eye -- seven events in a dizzying span of five weeks.

Because it’s such a small annual sample size, it’s difficult for most players to gain any kind of command on the slick stuff. The ball skids, stays low and you have to go down and get it. That’s a lot of heavy lifting.

Since Serena Williams repeated in 2016, there were seven straight first-time Wimbledon champions. Oh. Make that eight.

Events: ’s-Hertogenbosch, Queens, Berlin, Nottingham, Bad Homburg, Eastbourne, Wimbledon

MVP of the swing: Iga Swiatek. After falling short of winning her fourth straight title at Roland Garros, the World No. 4 won the Wimbledon crown -- on grass, a surface that had never been her friend. Swiatek also reached the final in Bad Homburg, falling to Jessica Pegula.

Surprise player: Amanda Anisimova. The 23-year-old American scored the biggest win of her career in the Wimbledon semifinals, taking down top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. She went quietly in the final, falling to Swiatek.

Notable numbers: 131 That’s how many years they’ve played the Wimbledon women’s tournament -- and Swiatek was the first finalist to win every game.

Swing Points Leaders: 1. Iga Swiatek (2,325), 2. Amanda Anisimova (1,733), 3. Aryna Sabalenka (975), 4. Belinda Bencic (781), Liudmila Samsonova (626).

HARD-COURT SWING (JUL–SEP)

By the time the players reach the North American summer, the season is well past the halfway mark. Seven months in, there might be some nagging niggles to deal with and maybe fatigue.

This swing typically goes to the strong, those who can rise above noise and focus on the bottom line.

This year, the crown jewel in New York went to a player eager to redeem herself after some disappointments in big matches.

Events: Iasi, Hamburg, Prague, Washington DC, Montreal, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Monterrey, US Open, Guadalajara, Sao Paulo

MVP of the swing: Aryna Sabalenka. Playing in her third major final of the year, she finally took the final step, defeating Amanda Anisimova for her fourth major title. That gave her a huge cushion with respect to the year-end No. 1 ranking.

Surprise player: Taylor Townsend was a revelation, capturing the No. 1 doubles ranking and playing some sizzling singles as well. As a qualifier, the 29-year-old mother reached the quarterfinals in Washington, D.C. Then, with direct entries, she made it to the third round in Cincinnati and the fourth round of the US Open.

Notable numbers: 7-0. When 17-year-old Iva Jovic won the title in Guadalajara she was the seventh teenager to win a WTA-level final -- in seven tries. The list: Mirra Andreeva, 17 (Dubai, Indian Wells), Maya Joint, 19 (Rabat, Eastbourne), Victoria Mboko, 18 (Montreal), Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, 19 (Sao Paulo), Iva Jovic, 17, Guadalajara.

Swing Points Leaders: Aryna Sabalenka (2,215), 2. Iga Swiatek (1,550), 3. Amanda Anisimova (1,455), 4. Elena Rybakina (1,020)

ASIAN SWING (SEP–OCT)

Leave it to Iga Swiatek to put this final stage in context.

“I think the Asian Swing is the hardest part,” she said in Beijing, “because you feel like the season is going to finish soon, but you still need to push.”

It’s a valuable mantra: Finish strong.

Elena Rybakina did just that, winning her last six singles matches to qualify for the WTA Finals one week before they began.

Events: Seoul, Beijing, Wuhan, Ningbo, Osaka, Tokyo, Guangzhou, Chennai, Jiujiang, Hong Kong

MVP of the swing: Coco Gauff. After reaching the fourth round at the US Open, the 21-year-old won nine of 10 matches in China, taking the title in Wuhan with a 6-4, 7-5 win over fellow American Jessica Pegula. She’s now 9-0 in WTA Tour hard-court finals.

Surprise player: Linda Noskova reached her first WTA 1000 final in Beijing, defeating Zheng Qinwen and Jessica Pegula along the way. The 20-year-old from the Czech Republic, the second-youngest player in the Top 20, fell to Amanda Anisimova in a three-set final. She later reached the final in Tokyo, losing to Belinda Bencic.

Notable numbers: Aryna Sabalenka’s 20-0 win streak in the Wuhan ended when Pegula came back to win their semifinal match 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Swing Points Leaders: Coco Gauff (1,390), Linda Noskova (1,096), Jessica Pegula (1,040), Amanda Anisimova (1,000), Elena Rybakina (975), Belinda Bencic (848) Jasmine Paolini (800).