Ekaterina Alexandrova breaks into WTA Top 10

Ekaterina Alexandrova has become the third player this season to break into the Top 10 in the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla -- Ekaterina Alexandrova on Monday broke into the Top 10 on the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career following an outstanding 12 months on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Alexandrova secured her rise to sit within the elite ranking bracket courtesy of reaching three WTA 500 finals this season, triumphing at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and posting runner-up finishes at the Abierto GNP Seguros (Monterrey) and Korea Open Tennis Championships presented by Motiva (Seoul).

Champions Reel: How Ekaterina Alexandrova won Linz 2025

She’s also posted 40-plus Tour level match-wins in a single season for the first time and further demonstrated her consistency by reaching the Round of 16 at three of the four Grand Slams in 2025, at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Alexandrova’s fine season has also been highlighted by scoring her second win over the reigning PIF WTA World No.1, defeating Aryna Sabalenka at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (Doha).

The five-time WTA singles title winner is the third player this year to crack the WTA Top 10 after Mirra Andreeva and Amanda Anisimova -- click here to see the latest PIF WTA Rankings.