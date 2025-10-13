Jessica Pegula, Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko qualify for WTA Finals Riyadh

With another season that delivered titles on clay, grass and hard courts -- and more than 50 match- wins -- Jessica Pegula returns to the year-end championships for a fourth straight year, while Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko secure their debut as a team.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Monday that Jessica Pegula in addition to the doubles team of Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko have qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.

They are both the sixth player and doubles pairing to secure their place in Riyadh, with just two coveted spots now remaining in singles and doubles as the PIF Race to the WTA Finals goes down to the wire.

Pegula, who will be making her fourth WTA Finals appearance and was runner-up in 2023, joins Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Madison Keys in the singles draw.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Ostapenko's will be competing against Katerina Siniakova & Taylor Townsend, Sara Errani & Jasmine Paolini, Gabriela Dabrowski & Erin Routliffe, Veronika Kudermetova & Elise Mertens and Mirra Andreeva & Diana Shnaider in the doubles field.

Pegula’s standout season includes titles on all three surfaces, with wins at the WTA 500 events in Charleston (clay) and Bad Homburg (grass), plus a WTA 250 title in Austin (hard).

She also reached the final at two WTA 1000 tournaments -- the Miami Open presented by Itaú and the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open -- in addition to the WTA 500 Adelaide International, breaking the 50-match-win barrier in a season for the second time in her career.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko will be making their debut as a team at the WTA Finals, with both having plenty of experience at the event with other partners. Overall, this will be Hsieh Su-Wei's sixth appearance, winning the title in 2013 and also finishing as runner-up three times, while this will be Ostapenko's third appearance in doubles with her best result being a semifinal run in 2022. Ostapenko also qualified for the WTA Finals in singles in 2017, reaching the last four.

The team have secured their place in Riyadh thanks to runner-up finishes at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and also contesting the title match at the Australian Open and The Championships, Wimbledon.

