The power of support, balance and belief have fueled Mboko's rise

Since returning to Canada and teaming up with Nathalie Tauziat and Noëlle van Lottum, 19-year-old Victoria Mboko has transformed from a promising junior into one of the most talked-about players on the WTA Tour. Her support team stresses holistic development and putting the person before the player.

One of the most exciting young talents rising through the ranks of the Hologic WTA Tour is Canada’s Victoria Mboko. With her explosive athleticism and on-court maturity well beyond her years, Mboko has quickly become a player to watch. And behind her growing success is a strong support team led by two experienced women who have dedicated their lives to tennis: WTA legend and former World No. 3 Nathalie Tauziat, and Noëlle van Lottum, Tennis Canada’s Head of Women’s Tennis and a former Top 60 singles and doubles player.

When it came time to find the right coach to guide Mboko through her transition to the professional tour, van Lottum wasn’t focused on building an all-woman team -- she was focused on finding the best fit. Tauziat’s proven track record, including her work with Canadian stars like Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu, made her the clear choice.

"We simply chose the right people for the job based on their expertise, not their gender," van Lottum said.

With decades of combined experience as players and coaches, both Tauziat and van Lottum prioritize holistic development and putting the person before the player. For elite sportswomen, achieving early success on tour is only part of the equation; sustaining success over the long term requires balance, perspective and the right people in their corner.

The transition from junior tennis to the professional ranks can be overwhelming, both physically and emotionally, which is why it's crucial to build a support system that values the athlete as a whole person, not just a competitor. Many players have spoken openly about the importance of mental well-being and having coaches who understand the demands of life beyond the court. Those with lasting careers often credit their longevity to a stable team environment and a lifestyle that allows for rest, reflection and joy outside of tennis. Coaches who prioritize balance -- as Tauziat now does with Mboko -- play a pivotal role in creating a culture where athletes are empowered to grow both as professionals and as people.

How a Female Coach Can Create a Unique Advantage

While a good coach is ultimately defined by their expertise, communication and compatibility with the player (regardless of gender), there can be several unique advantages to having a female tennis coach, particularly for women athletes. Here are some key positives:

1. Shared Lived Experience

A female coach may better understand the physical and emotional challenges that women face on and off the tour, from managing hormonal cycles and body image issues to navigating touring dynamics and expectations around femininity in sport. A female coach intuitively understands the environment and situations that their player faces on tour.

2. Role Modeling and Representation

Having a woman in a leadership role can be incredibly empowering. It provides representation and helps normalize women in coaching and leadership positions in a sport that has historically been male dominated at the coaching level. This can be especially inspiring for young players, proving to them that success as a woman athlete doesn’t have to end on the court.

3. Communication and Emotional Intelligence

Studies and anecdotal evidence suggest that female coaches often bring a collaborative and empathetic communication style that can foster a trusting, open relationship between coach and player. For many athletes, especially younger ones, this creates a safe space to express doubt, pressure or personal challenges.

4. Balanced Coaching Philosophy

Many women coaches emphasize a holistic approach, focusing on the person before the player. This includes not just performance, but also mental health, recovery, balance and life outside of tennis, all of which contribute to longer, more sustainable careers.

5. Unique Insights Into Women's Tennis Strategy

A female coach who has competed at a high level brings first-hand knowledge of the women's game, including strategies, tendencies and the emotional dynamics of the WTA Tour. This can be particularly useful in match preparation and long-term development for their player when touring between 20-30 weeks of the year.

Since teaming up with van Lottum and Tauziat, Mboko has evolved from a promising junior into one of the most talked-about names on the WTA Tour.

Setting the Standard for Holistic Development in Women's Tennis

As Mboko continues her ascent up the ranks of the WTA Tour, her story serves as a powerful example of what’s possible when talent is matched with the right guidance, values and support. With Tauziat and van Lottum by her side -- two women who understand both the demands of elite competition and the importance of personal balance -- Mboko is not only being shaped into a top-level athlete, but also a grounded and resilient professional.

In a sport where longevity depends as much on mental well-being as it does on physical prowess, her all-woman team is proving that expertise, empathy and representation matter.

For the next generation of Canadian stars, Mboko’s rise offers more than inspiration -- it sets a new standard for what holistic development in women’s tennis can truly look like.

Mboko's Journey With Tauziat and Van Lottum

Since returning to Canada and teaming up with van Lottum and Tauziat, the 19-year-old has transformed from a promising junior into one of the most talked-about players on the WTA Tour. Her surge in form throughout 2025 -- highlighted by a breakout title run at the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal -- has been fueled by a carefully crafted support system focused on long-term growth. With Tauziat’s tour-tested insight and van Lottum’s developmental vision, Mboko’s game has sharpened, her confidence has soared and her results are speaking for themselves.

Mboko only recently returned home to Canada following a stint where she trained at the renowned Henin-Hardenne Academy in Belgium. The focus there was on developing her clay-court game, a critical component for any aspiring pro. But growing up in North America, Mboko always felt more at home on hard courts. That, combined with her desire to return to familiar surroundings, led her back to Canada, where she sought out van Lottum and the support that Tennis Canada could provide.

Alongside van Lottum, Mboko identified Tauziat as the ideal coach to elevate her game. Tauziat had previously guided Bouchard from the time she was 15, helping her transition from the junior tour to the WTA and helping her rise from World No. 400 to inside the top 50.

With that same vision, Tauziat began working with Mboko in late 2024, just as she was making her full-time transition to the WTA Tour.

With Tauziat’s tour-tested insight and van Lottum’s developmental vision, Mboko’s game has sharpened.

"When Victoria returned to Canada, our main goals were to provide an environment and culture that would help her succeed both on and off the court,” van Lottum explained. “Half the time we paired her with another Canadian player, Kayla Cross. With Kayla ranked around 280 and Victoria at 250, it was a perfect setup for them to travel and grow together."

"This is something we do well, looking after the person, not just the athlete,” Tauziat added. “We want her to have fun, to feel supported by a team of friends. First of all, we are parents, too. When my daughter told me she wanted to play golf, I just told her, ‘Do what makes you happy. But if that’s what you want, do your best.’ That’s all I ask."

Tauziat also draws heavily on her own experience as a former top player when planning Mboko’s schedule and managing expectations.

"For me, I needed time off between tournaments," she recalled. "Four events in a row was my limit, then I needed a break. Today’s players have much bigger teams, coaches, physios, managers, even partners traveling with them. It’s a lot. And with that comes a lot more pressure, especially financially."

After winning the WTA 1000 title in Montreal, Mboko catapulted into the Top 25 in the PIF WTA Rankings. She started the year ranked No. 333. Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Now, with the 2025 WTA season nearing the finish line, Mboko has firmly established herself as one of the tour’s most promising young stars. Starting the year ranked No. 333 in the PIF WTA Rankings, her impressive form has catapulted her into the Top 25, and she reached a career high of World No. 23. The highlight of her season was unquestionably her first-ever title in Montreal, which she won on home soil to the delight of the adoring Canadian crowd.

"The support was incredible,” said Tauziat. "After Montreal, we were walking down the street and people were stopping us, saying how proud they were to be Canadian watching Victoria do so well."

So what’s next for Mboko? With a prestigious WTA 1000 title already under her belt, a Grand Slam breakthrough could be just around the corner. With Tauziat and van Lottum leading the charge, the future looks incredibly bright for this rising Canadian star.