Coach Inclusion Program standout Jihee Lee reunites with Team Joint in Seoul

Just over 12 months ago, Jihee Lee embarked on her journey through the WTA Asia-Pacific (APAC) Coach Inclusion Program. In collaboration with Tennis Australia, the WTA hosted its inaugural APAC Coach Inclusion Program at the Hong Kong Open in October 2024.

Known for her vibrant personality and enthusiasm for selfies, Lee fostered a sense of camaraderie among the Inclusion coaches, keeping them engaged and entertained throughout the program.

Drawing from her experiences, Lee has been actively touring with her players based in her native Seoul, implementing key lessons learned from the program.

"I have gained a deeper understanding of the elite tennis environment,” she said. “I have built strong relationships with players, improved communication skills and enhanced off-court management. I feel more confident."

In January 2025, during the program's third phase, Lee was paired with Chris Mahony, who coaches Maya Joint. During her week of "work experience" with Mahony on the Hologic WTA Tour, Lee proved to be Joint's lucky charm as she reached the semifinals of the 2025 Hobart International.

Shadowing Mahony, Lee had the invaluable opportunity to learn from an experienced coach who previously worked within the U.S. college system and managed the National Tennis Academy with Tennis Australia.

"I learned that having a solid relationship, effective communication and shared goals is crucial for both the coach and the player,” Lee said. "Trusting one another is key! Planning the yearly calendar and developing contingency plans was particularly impressive.”

Reuniting at the 2025 Korea Open, Lee was reintegrated into Team Joint, sitting alongside Mahony and physical trainer Matthew Hayes.

"It evoked feelings of excitement and nostalgia from Hobart, along with immense gratitude," Lee said, reflecting on their reunion in Seoul. "It’s such a special opportunity to reconnect and support Maya here in Seoul, my home base."

Lee also took the time to teach Joint some Korean phrases and encourage her to try local cuisine.

As a standout participant in the Coach Inclusion Program, Lee has actively applied the insights and skills she acquired through the course and her time learning from Mahony.

"I’ve focused on prioritizing my players and remaining flexible with scheduling for tournaments," she said. "I've learned to be more patient and to maintain open communication with my players. This approach helps me understand them better and fosters greater trust."

Joint ended up with yet another career breakthrough in Seoul, reaching the singles semifinal -- she lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek -- and reaching the doubles final alongside partner Caty McNally. She left her trophy with Lee to keep.

Currently working with the Korean Tennis Association, Lee is eager to return to touring with her players, applying the knowledge gained from the Coach Inclusion Program and her recent experiences with Mahony. She remains ambitious about her coaching aspirations on the WTA Tour, and her recent tenure at the Korean Tennis Association has only fueled that enthusiasm.

"I firmly believe that I can make this happen," she said confidently. "I would love the opportunity to become a WTA Tour coach."