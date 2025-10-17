Vote: What was the hottest shot of the week?

We rounded up our five favorite shots from this week's action in Ningbo and Osaka. What do you think was the hottest shot of the week? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the last of the WTA 1000 tournaments in the books, and just a couple of weeks before the WTA Finals in Riyadh, the tour ventured into Osaka and Ningbo this week as the Asian swing continues.

As always, there was plenty of great players, tons of stellar matches and no shortage of epic shots.

We've rounded up our five favorite shots of the week. Which do you think was the hottest? Check them out below and make sure to vote for your pick at the bottom.

Diana Shnaider's Brilliant Passes

Leading 3-0 in the second set, Diana Shnaider had to hustle to retrieve Karolina Muchova's nicely-placed volley. The World No. 11 got there and ripped a picture-perfect backhand pass for the winner.

Then in the opening game of the third set, with the Czech serving, Shnaider hit another stunning pass, this one a forehand on the run that left Muchova frozen at the service line.

Shnaider ended up winning the match 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals in Ningbo.

Hot shots: Diana Shnaider's two best passes in the Ningbo second round

Tereza Valentova Finds the Angle

Have you seen Tereza Valentova play? If not, start paying attention.

This point is a good reason why. In the first game of the second set, after taking the opening set from third seed Elise Mertens, the 18-year-old came in to cover a drop shot, then had to sprint backwards to get to a lob. She played the bounce well and drilled an angled forehand winner as she was twisting around.

Valentova won the second set to complete the upset, and she's now into the semifinals in Osaka, her second career Hologic WTA Tour semifinal.

Hot shot: Tereza Valentova scrambles, twists and finds the angle in Osaka

Viktorija Golubic's Running Backhand Winner

Tied at 3-all in the decider, Viktorija Golubic showed off her speed in getting to an excellent Marie Bouzkova crosscourt backhand. The 33-year-old sprinted to the ad side and, standing behind the baseline, flicked a one-handed backhand past Bouzkova's outstretched racquet.

Wizardry.

Golubic pulled off the upset by a score of 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3) in Osaka.

Hot shot: Viktorija Golubic's incredible backhand pass on the run in Osaka

Viktorija Golubic's Nasty Slice

We try to mix it up and not choose two shots from the some player, but sometimes we can't help ourselves.

This is one of those times.

In Golubic's next match, against Sorana Cirstea, the pair traded groundstrokes -- with some funky, loopy balls thrown into the mix -- before Golubic ended the point with a nasty one-handed backhand slice that glided into the unoccupied deuce side of the court. The commentator described it as a "a Golubic special" that's "delicious." We agree.

Cirstea ended up getting the last laugh, though, winning 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Hot shot: Viktorija Golubic slides a sumptuous slice down the line in Osaka

Sorana Cirstea's Full-Stretch Pass From the Doubles Alley

We'll end it with Cirstea, who had some fine shots of her own in her hard-fought quarterfinal win.

Like this one, at 2-all in the third set. After failing to put Golubic away with a forehand from the service line, and then an overhead, the 35-year-old Romanian managed to get her racquet on a booming forehand to keep the point alive. She then raced to the line and hit a gorgeous full-stretch pass from the doubles alley.