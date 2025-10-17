Osaka withdraws from Japan Open with left leg injury; Cristian advances to semifinals

Ahead of her quarterfinal match against Jaqueline Cristian, top seed and home favorite Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Kinoshita Group Japan Open. The withdrawal comes as a result of a left leg injury she suffered in her second-round match against Suzan Lames, which she won in three sets.

“Naomi Osaka has not recovered from a left leg injury sustained during the second round of this tournament and has withdrawn from the quarterfinals scheduled for today,” the post read.

Her withdrawal results in Cristian advancing to the semifinals via walkover -- her third semifinal appearance this season and her first on a surface other than clay.

Before the injury, Osaka opened her campaign with a dominant straight sets win over fellow Japanese player Wakana Sonobe 6-0, 6-4 in 76 minutes. In the second round, she faced defending champion Suzan Lamens. After splitting the first two sets, Osaka surged ahead in the third, leading 7-6 (6), 3-6, 5-0 when misfortune struck.

During a rally with Lamens serving at 0-5 and 30-15, Osaka pulled up with an apparent issue with her left leg. She won the point after Lamens sent a backhand wide but requested a medical timeout after the next point.

Osaka returned to the court with her left thigh wrapped and visible limitations in her movement, but she managed to close out the match with a backhand winner on her third match point.

Despite the victory, her post-match comments and demeanor suggested concern, and despite attempting to be optimistic regarding her ability to remain in the tournament, ultimately opted to withdraw rather than risk further injury.

Her exit ends her first WTA tournament appearance in Japan since 2022 and leaves No. 4 seed Leylah Fernandez as the highest-ranked player remaining in the draw.

Osaka will remain at No. 16 in the PIF WTA Rankings when the new rankings are released next week.