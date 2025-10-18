Jasmine Paolini secures qualification in singles for WTA Finals Riyadh

Jasmine Paolini became the seventh singles qualifier for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF after a standout season that included titles in Rome and a run to the Cincinnati final.

Paolini has now qualified in singles and doubles following a spectacular season on Tour

The Italian made history on home soil by winning the title at Rome earlier this year, and is celebrating her second consecutive WTA Finals qualification

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, USA -- The WTA announced Saturday that Jasmine Paolini has qualified in singles for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, having enjoyed another outstanding season on the Hologic WTA Tour.

Paolini, from Italy, is the seventh player to secure their place in Riyadh and joins PIF WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, defending champion Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys in the star-studded field.

The 29-year-old also qualified in doubles in September with teammate Sara Errani, marking the second year in a row Paolini will contest both draws at the WTA's prestigious season-ending event.

Paolini confirmed her WTA Finals participation by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 500 AUX · Ningbo Open this week to leave only one place remaining, which will go to either Mirra Andreeva or Elena Rybakina.

Paolini's season has been highlighted by a dream title run on home soil at the WTA 1000 Internazionali BNL d'Italia, becoming the first Italian women's singles champion in Rome for 40 years.

Jasmine Paolini also reached the final at the WTA 1000 Cincinnati Open, where she fell to fellow Finals qualifier Iga Swiatek. She reached a four additional semifinals to add vital points on the PIF WTA Race to the Finals Leaderboard, including at WTA 1000 events the Miami Open presented by Itaú and the Dongfeng · Voyah Wuhan Open.

The 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF takes place from November 1-8, 2025 and features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the PIF Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard (with the 8th spot going to the singles player and doubles team that have won a Grand Slam if ranked No.8 to No.20). Players and teams compete in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

