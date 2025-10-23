WTA Tour appoints David Highhill as head of strategy

David Highhill has joined the Hologic WTA Tour as the Head of Strategy. In his new role, he will work closely with CEO Portia Archer to help shape the future of the WTA, leading the development and execution of long-term initiatives that support growth, innovation and competitive advantage.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA is pleased to announce the appointment of David Highhill as Head of Strategy. In this newly created role, Highhill will report into CFO Marcy Withington and will work closely with CEO Portia Archer to help shape the future of the WTA, leading the development and execution of long-term initiatives that support growth, innovation and competitive advantage. He will also be responsible for coordinating activity across functions to ensure alignment of business priorities.

Highhill joins the WTA during a period of unprecedented growth. The Hologic WTA Tour attracted a global audience of more than 1 billion in 2024, and total attendance at Tour events increased by 15% during the 2024 season, surpassing 3.5 million in total. WTA Ventures reported a 25% growth in commercial revenue over the same period through new and extended commercial partnerships, the commercialization of data rights, expanded media broadcast rights deals and the success of the WTA Finals.

Highhill previously served as General Manager, Sports Betting at the NFL, leading the league’s strategy across all elements of sports betting, including integrity protection, brand advancement, fan engagement and responsible betting. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Strategy and Analytics, helping to define and manage the NFL’s strategic framework and financial planning processes.

Highhill won the Sports Business Journal’s prestigious 40 Under 40 award in 2023. He received his B.A. and M.S. from Lehigh University, focusing on psychology research, statistical analysis and athlete identity development.

“I am delighted to welcome David to the WTA," said WTA CEO Portia Archer. "His track record and experience in strategy and new business development, as well as data insights and analytics in professional sports, make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. David will play a vital role in driving the strategic development of women’s tennis and the organizational effectiveness of the WTA. I look forward to working closely with David as we continue to pursue our global ambitions for the sport.”