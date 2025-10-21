Road to the WTA Finals: Swiatek proved versatility is her greatest weapon

A tougher schedule, a heavier serve and sharper intent off the forehand helped Iga Swiatek transform her season. Now a second WTA Finals crown would send a clear message to the field.

Iga Swiatek came into Roland Garros this year as the prohibitive favorite to take home her fourth straight title -- and the fifth of her career.

But after Aryna Sabalenka ousted her in three sets in the semifinals, Swiatek opted to play in Bad Homburg for the second time in three years. Her 15-8 career record on grass going in might look good on most resumes, but it was by far her most challenging surface.

Swiatek went all the way to the final in Germany, losing to Jessica Pegula. Still nothing prepared the tennis world for what was about to happen next: Swiatek won Wimbledon, defeating Amanda Anisimova in an authoritative 6-0, 6-0 final.

Adopting a more aggressive approach, the 24-year-old from Poland hit bigger serves and flattened out her famous forehand. Like her idol, Rafael Nadal, before her, she amped up the risk -- and reaped the reward.

In dropping only a single set in seven matches, Swiatek proved she could win on any surface. She became the second-youngest woman this century to win majors on hard courts, clay and grass, after Serena Williams.

Only Venus Williams has more Grand Slam singles titles among active players than Swiatek’s six; significantly, that addition to her trophy collection sent her past Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis in the record books.

Subsequently, Swiatek sandwiched titles in Cincinnati and Seoul around a US Open quarterfinal, giving her 14 match wins in 15 outings.

Swiatek’s 2025 Season By the Numbers

2025 Record: 61-15

2025 Titles (3): Wimbledon (Grand Slam), Cincinnati (1000), Seoul (500)

Previous WTA Finals Appearances: 2021 (lost in group stage), 2022 (lost in semifinals), 2023 (won the title), 2024 (lost in group stage)

Best WTA Finals Result: Swiatek capped her 2023 season in Cancun, defeating Pegula in the final to win her sixth title of the year.

Defining Moment of 2025: Winning Wimbledon. That likely changed the trajectory of her career, making anything seem possible.

Notable Stat: That Wimbledon women’s final was the first in the past 114 stagings at the All England Club that featured a complete shutout.

Defining Quote of 2025: “I was really going for it. I just needed to be brave with my decisions on the court. The years before I tried to play more of my clay-court game. I’d still spin the ball as much as possible, which didn’t really do a lot because the effect was it just bounced higher, and opponents were playing from the top. This year I decided that I’m just going to use my intuition more, just react to what the grass brings me. I think this was the best decision. I was more aggressive in the first points of the rally and that puts a lot of pressure on my opponents.” -- Swiatek after her Wimbledon final

What This Title Would Mean (+ What to Watch for in Riyadh):

Greg Garber: Think about where Swiatek was a year ago. She missed the Asian swing and lost her No. 1 ranking. She’s still No. 2, but she’s in a far better place this time around. The changes she’s implemented with coach Wim Fissette seem to be working. This is an important tournament for Swiatek. While she won’t catch Sabalenka for No. 1, it’s a terrific opportunity to close the gap and mark her turf going into next season.

Brad Kallet: A year has changed everything for her. As you noted earlier, Greg, the win in London redefined what her ceiling might be. She’s now past Sharapova and Hingis on the all-time major list, and a second WTA Finals title would only strengthen a resume already built for history.

If Swiatek wins in Riyadh, it would close her season with the kind of statement only a few players in any era can make.