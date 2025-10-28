Eala feels the love in Hong Kong; Chong posts milestone win at home

Alexandra Eala and Eudice Chong were both bolstered by crowd support at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open, with Chong becoming the first Hongkonger to win a WTA match since 2014.

Alexandra Eala didn't advance to the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open second round in the way she'd hoped. After a barnburner of a first set, last year's runner-up Katie Boulter was forced to retire while trailing the Filipina 6-4, 2-1 due to a left leg injury.

Hong Kong: Scores | Draws | Order of play

But the atmosphere at the Victoria Park Tennis Stadium had been electric throughout that opener, which saw the pair hammer forehands at each other, as well as pulling of an array of hot shots including flicked, angled passes from Boulter and perfect drop shots from Eala.

Much of that was down to the fervent crowd support for Eala, who has become a sensation in her home country ever since breaking through with a run to the Miami semifinals in March. Filipinos constitute the largest ethnic minority group in Hong Kong, and they showed up and showed out in support of their trailblazing heroine. Signs, flags and fan art abounded in the audience.

Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open

"I feel so at home and I feel so much love," Eala said afterwards. It's the first time she's played in the territory since she was 12 years old.

"It's such a full circle moment to play here again," she continued. "So many things have changed since then, but my love for tennis and how much fun I have on court have stayed the same."

Next up for Eala is a popcorn match against No. 3 seed Victoria Mboko, another of this year's most exciting newcomers. It will be their first professional meeting, but they did face each other once at junior level -- in the 2022 US Open girls' semifinals, which Eala won 6-1, 7-6(5) en route to the title.

The Hong Kong crowd was also delighted by a rare victory for one of their own players. Wild card Eudice Chong showcased some excellent, clean ball-striking to upset Suzan Lamens 6-3, 6-4 for her first career Top 100 victory. Chong became the first Hongkonger to win a WTA main-draw match since Zhang Ling reached the second round of Guangzhou 2014, and the first home player to win a match at this tournament since Suzie Holm made the second round in 1980.

Chong will face qualifier Himeno Sakatsume in the second round. Should she win that, she will become the first Hongkonger to reach a tour-level quarterfinal since Tang Min at Pattaya City 1995.

"I played more aggressively today than previously and I think that was a big factor in the win," said a delighted Chong afterwards. The 29-year-old was competing as a wild card in Hong Kong for the fourth time; she had previously only won one set, against Christina McHale on her 2018 debut. Wesleyan University alumna Chong reached a career high of No. 213 in 2022, but is currently ranked No. 632.

"The support of the fans along with playing in front of family and friends makes this very special," she continued. "The momentum for tennis here is on the rise, with more fans coming along than ever before. The HKCTA has done a tremendous job of developing tournament tennis here providing an experience which has inspired me, along with the many new up-and-coming young local players."