WTA announces group-stage draws for WTA Finals in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -- On Oct. 28, the WTA conducted the group stage draws for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, which brings together the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams in the world.

Tournament Director and 2021 WTA Finals champion Garbiñe Muguruza was joined at the draw ceremony by defending singles champion Coco Gauff, last year's doubles title winners Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, and Amanda Anisimova, who is making her first appearance at the event.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the PIF WTA Rankings, this year's groups have been named after the WTA legends who have held the PIF WTA World No. 1 Ranking in singles and doubles for the most number of weeks. The completed draws are listed below, and you can read a full analysis here.

Singles Group

Stefanie Graf Group: [1] Aryna Sabalenka, [3] Coco Gauff, [5] Jessica Pegula, [8] Jasmine Paolini

Serena Williams Group: [2] Iga Swiatek, [4] Amanda Anisimova, [6] Elena Rybakina, [7] Madison Keys

Doubles Group

Martina Navratilova Group: [1] Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, [4] Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens, [6] Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko, [8] Asia Muhammad & Demi Schuurs

Liezel Huber Group: [2] Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend, [3] Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, [5] Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, [7] Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani

Also present at the draw ceremony were participants of the Champions of Tomorrow presented by PIF, a tennis program delivered by the Saudi Tennis Federation at the WTA Finals for girls aged between 9 and 12. Champions of Tomorrow offers inspirational and educational experiences on and off the court.

The draw ceremony is the first official tournament activity ahead of the WTA Finals, with excitement and anticipation building ahead of the first day of play, on Nov. 1. As the WTA continues its mission to rally the world, other key events include the singles and doubles portraits, community engagement activations and WTA Foundation initiatives.

