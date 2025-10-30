Navratilova receives highest state honor from Czech president

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who defected from Czechoslovakia to the U.S. 50 years ago, received the Order of the White Lion in Prague for her tennis career. She regained Czech citizenship in 2008 after being American since 1981 and has since received two major honors by the government of her home country.

Fifty years ago, an 18-year-old Martina Navratilova fled what was then Czechoslovakia to the United States -- changing the course of her life and future forever.

In 2008, Navratilova regained Czech citizenship, more than 25 years after officially becoming American in 1981. And this week, the one-time defector was back in Prague to be awarded the highest honor by her homeland -- thanks in large part to the tennis career she created as a result of leaving it all those years ago.

The International Tennis Hall of Famer was presented the Order of the White Lion by Czech president Petr Pavel on Tuesday -- on the day which honors the anniversary of Czechoslovak independence in 1918. She was one of five honorees bestowed the award in a ceremony that took place in front of other dignitaries at Prague Castle including Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Senate president Milos Vystrcil.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles on social media that she'll "treasure this White Lion like nothing else," bringing a smile to the face of rival-turned-friend Chris Evert and a tear to the eye of fellow International Tennis Hall of Famer Monica Seles.

“You made me cry, and thank you for sharing this with all of us,” wrote nine-time Grand Slam singles champion Seles in the comments of Navratilova's Instagram post that showed highlights from the ceremony, where Evert also shared her warm congratulations.

It's not the first time that Navratilova has been honored by the current Czech government. Two years ago, she received the silver medal of the president of the Senate for not just her outstanding on-court achievements, but for daring to be herself.

"We lived in a cage, and you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it," Vystrcil said at the time.

After her 2023 ceremony, Navratilova told reporters that she was glad that no Czech child is faced with the same impossible decision in this day and age. She called defecting her "only regret," but a necessary one.

“I’m happy that both tennis and sport are more international," she told Czech media. "That people, especially children, have the opportunity to do sports, reach the top and win. But there’s still a way to go for those who don’t have that opportunity. There is always room for improvement, but things are way better than in my day, and no children have to escape from Czechia at least.”