WTA celebrates global style and culture with iconic 2025 WTA Finals portrait

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA -- Ahead of the season-ending WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, women’s tennis’ biggest stars are highlighting how sport and style continue to fuel the game’s global growth and cultural appeal, stepping into designer looks for the official WTA Finals player portraits released today by the WTA.

In the pioneering spirit of the WTA, this year’s Finals portraits celebrate the power and individuality of the tennis superstars shaping not only sport, but culture. The players wore outfits from a range of international designers, including Coco Gauff in custom Miu Miu, Jasmine Paolini in Brunello Cucinelli, Aryna Sabalenka in Alberta Ferretti, Iga Swiatek in bespoke Lurline (a Saudi Arabian brand founded by sisters Sarah and Siham Albinali), Taylor Townsend in Hervé Léger and Luisa Stefani in Altuzarra. (Full player outfit details available here.)

The elite singles players at the WTA Finals. From left to right: Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Madison Keys, Iga Swiatek, Amanda Anisimova, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff Yumna Al-Arashi / WTA

"It was nice to see everyone dressed up in different fashions and styles, and it's always fun to get glammed up," said Gauff, the reigning WTA Finals singles champion. "We go all year, tournament to tournament, in sweats and workout gear. This was an opportunity to showcase our personalities and our style, and be showcased in a different light as a whole."

This year, the official portraits were captured by award-winning Yemeni-Egyptian-American artist Yumna Al-Arashi at the beautiful Bab AlSaad Resort, a cultural retreat in the historic district of Diriyah.

The top 8 doubles teams pose with the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy Photo credit: Yumna Al-Arashi / WTA

Over the next eight days, players will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event, with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million, the biggest prize in the history of women's sports.

The victorious singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King Trophy, with the Martina Navratilova Trophy going to the triumphant doubles team.

Play begins on Nov. 1 at 3:30pm local time at the King Saud University Sports Arena. Click here to read more about the 2025 WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF.