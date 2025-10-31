Saudi’s next generation rallies with Sabalenka ahead of WTA Finals Riyadh

Sama Al-Bakr, a 9-year-old tennis champion from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, had the opportunity to play with top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. Al-Bakr is taking part in the Champions of Tomorrow presented by PIF -- a tennis program from the Saudi Tennis Federation at the WTA Finals Riyadh for girls ages 9 to 12.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- A young Saudi tennis talent was given the opportunity of a lifetime to share the court with PIF WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka as the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF welcomed young tennis fanatics to King Saud University on Wednesday.

Sama Al-Bakr, a 9-year-old tennis champion from Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, is taking part in the Champions of Tomorrow presented by PIF -- a tennis program from the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) at the WTA Finals Riyadh for girls ages 9 to 12.

Sama was one of 10 girls who visited the King Saud University Indoor Arena, the host venue for the WTA Finals Riyadh. They took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility, watched a practice session and posed for photos with Sabalenka next to the court.

For Sama, the memorable experience was elevated to an entirely new level when she took part in a hit with Sabalenka on Centre Court, impressing her opponent with her talent and shot-making abilities.

“She's pretty good for 9 years old, Sabalenka said afterwards. "She knows how to slice, which is incredible. When I was 9 years old, I had no idea how to do that shot. Definitely a future superstar!”

Sama personifies the remarkable progress tennis is making in Saudi Arabia. The young star has been collecting trophies since she started playing, made possible by the opportunities created by the STF. This includes the hosting of local tournaments, which reached a record 77 in 2024.

Tennis in Saudi Arabia is experiencing a continued surge in popularity among women, with a 24% increase in female participation since the WTA Finals Riyadh made its historic debut last year as the first professional women’s tennis tournament to be held in the Kingdom.

The WTA Finals Riyadh remains an important part of the STF’s wider strategy to inspire more people to play the sport. Fans of all ages have the opportunity to watch the world’s best players up close when the tournament begins on Saturday.

