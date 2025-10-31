October Shot of the Month: Stefani’s no-look, backhand flick saves rally

At 1-1, 30-all in the opening set, Luisa Stefani chased down a lofted ball with an impressive no-look backhand in the AUX Ningbo doubles final.

There's perhaps nothing more jaw-dropping than a no-look backhand shot.

At 1-1, 30-all in the opening set of the doubles final in Ningbo, it seemed like Luisa Stefani was beaten. With Stefani and partner Timea Babos both at the net, Nicole Melichar-Martinez hit a perfect backhanded loft shot that landed just inside the baseline.

But Stefani hustled back, and just before a second bounce, she hit an outrageous backhand shot to keep the rally alive and eventually win the point. Stefani hit all six shots for her team, including the serve, during the incredible 12-shot rally.

Though Stefani and Babos would take the first set, Melichar-Martinez and partner Liudmila Samsonova came back to win 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 for the Ningbo title.

Still, Babos and Stefani’s run to the final solidified their spot in the WTA Finals Riyadh, where they open play Nov. 2 against Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.