Aryna Sabalenka celebrates second straight season as WTA Year-End No. 1

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- The WTA on Saturday announced Aryna Sabalenka has earned the WTA Year-End No.1 Singles Ranking presented by PIF for the second season in a row.



Sabalenka was honored with the coveted year-end No.1 trophy during a special on-court ceremony earlier Saturday at the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF, celebrating a dominant campaign that has solidified her place at the pinnacle of the sport for a second consecutive year.



Sabalenka is now one of only 16 players in WTA history to finish the season in the No.1 position on multiple occasions.



Reflecting on her season, Sabalenka said: "This means a lot to me. We've put a lot of hard work in this year, and hard work pays off. Every final and every match was incredible. I'm super proud of the season and hopefully I can finish on a very good note here in Riyadh."



Sabalenka received her year-end No.1 trophy from Mohamed AlSayyad, PIF Head of Corporate Brand and Strategic Advisory Department. PIF are the first sponsors of the WTA Rankings, bringing increased investment and visibility to women's tennis and enabling new opportunities for athletes around the world.



The WTA Finals mark Sabalenka’s 63rd career week atop the PIF WTA Rankings, (including 55 consecutive weeks from October 2024 to present), having enjoyed an outstanding season on the Hologic WTA Tour, reaching eight finals and winning four titles.