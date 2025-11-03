Cornet appointed as France's next Billie Jean King Cup captain

Alizé Cornet, former World No. 11, has been named the new Billie Jean King Cup captain by the French tennis federation. She will lead the national team, get players prepared for the 2028 Olympics, and oversee youth teams in the role.

French stalwart Alizé Cornet will be taking the reins of the national team next year.

Just a few months after her second, and final, retirement as a player, the former World No. 11 has been tabbed to succeed former ATP Top 20 player Julien Benneteau as France's Billie Jean King Cup captain, who held the role since 2019.

The French tennis federation announced Cornet's appointment on Sunday, saying that she rose to the top of the candidate pool due to her “investment in French tennis, her profile, her motivation and her availability.”

Cornet, 35, called the appointment, which will also include preparing the French Olympic team leading up to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, monitoring of national team players during competitions, and overseeing youth teams, "a tremendous honor."

“I appreciate the trust the federation has placed in me, and I am determined to do everything I can to help our players reach their full potential,” she said in a statement. “My goal is to build a strong team spirit, based on high standards, solidarity, and a passion for the French jersey.”

In her 20-year professional tennis career, Cornet suited up for the French Billie Jean King Cup team for 15 years and a total of 27 ties. She was a member of the 2019 team that defeated Australia 3-2 in the final, earning France its third victory in the competition all-time.

Cornet made a brief comeback to tour-level in 2025 after having a retirement ceremony at Roland Garros a year prior