Eala becomes first Filipina to crack Top 50 in WTA rankings

Alexandra Eala started the year ranked No. 147 in the world. After a breakthrough season that included a remarkable run to the Miami semifinals, the 20-year-old is the first Filipina to reach the Top 50 of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Alexandrea Eala has ended her breakthrough 2025 by making some history.

Following her final tournament of the season in Hong Kong -- she defeated Katie Boulter in her opening match before falling to eventual champion Victoria Mboko in the Round of 16 -- the 20-year-old has become to first Filipina to break into the Top 50 of the PIF WTA Rankings. (She moved up from No. 51 to No. 50 after last week's results.)

It's a far cry from the start of the year, when Eala was ranked No. 147 and working her way through qualifying rounds and WTA 125 events.

Her coming-out party was in Miami in March. Into the main draw of the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament as a wild card, the then-19-year-old went on a stunning run to the semifinals that featured wins over three Grand Slam champions (Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek).

"I'm in complete disbelief right now," Eala said after beating Swiatek in straight sets. "I'm on cloud nine."

Never before had a Filipina beaten a Top 30 player, and Eala did it three times in that week alone. She also became the first Filipina to reach a tour-level semifinal, and the first player from her nation to enter the Top 100.

Proving that Miami wasn't a fluke, she followed it up by making the final in Eastbourne and winning the Guadalajara WTA Open in September.

"My season comes to an end," she wrote on Instagram "I have no words to describe what 2025 has brought me. My dreams have truly come alive. It’s such a privilege to look back at this year and relive these amazing moments through memory. All that’s happened this season and the emotions that come with it is a love letter to my family, friends, team, every supporter across my journey in tennis, and of course, baby Alex.

"This marks the beginning of what I hope to be a long, happy and fruitful career on tour! Thank you every body, see you in 2026!"

Eala finished her campaign with a 40-26 record.