Siniakova, Townsend avenge 2024 final loss, advance to semis after Babos, Stefani win

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend started the day at the WTA Finals by taking the lead in the Liezel Huber Group with a straight sets win over Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, reversing the result of the 2024 final. Their night got even better, however, when Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani defeated Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider to ensure the No. 2 seeds a spot in the semifinals.

No. 2 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend avenged last year’s WTA Finals Riyadh final, rallying from 5–2 down in the second set to defeat No. 3 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe 6–4, 7–6(3) and move to 2–0 in the Liezel Huber Group.

The result, coupled with the fact that Timea Babos and Luisa Stefani won their match against Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider later in the evening, guarantees that they'll be advancing to the semifinals of the WTA Finals once more.

The victory drew the head-to-head between the teams level at two wins each and avenged a 6–4, 6–4 loss to Dabrowski and Routliffe in the US Open final. That setback on Townsend’s home turf lingered -- and fueled a more studied approach in Riyadh.

"It's always tough when you lose to the same team and it's so close -- at the US Open it was just a break in each set," Townsend said in the on-court interview. "We worked really hard the last few days in practice. We compiled all the data from the matches that we've played before and came out and just wanted to execute on the game plan."

Not that it was an entirely data-driven win. Asked how they overturned the second-set deficit, Townsend responded with a grin that they had been "swinging for the fences and keeping the vibe going."

The American was, by some distance, the best server on court. She was the only player not to be broken -- indeed, she never faced a break point and only lost seven points behind her delivery. For the most part, the other three players also served solidly -- meaning that the contest's three breaks of serve proved pivotal.

At 3-3 in the first set, Siniakova and Townsend delivered a brilliant return game -- two clean return winners, a Townsend lob and a Siniakova volley winer -- to break Dabrowski.

Serving at 1-2 in the second set, Siniakova lapsed into error to hand the break to her opponents.

Routliffe was unable to serve out the set at 5-3, with a flashy Townsend return winner sealing the break back.

In the ensuing tiebreak, Townsend and Siniakova's power proved too hot for Dabrowski and Routliffe to handle at net on two key points, and Townsend converted her first match point with a service winner.

"I did a couple of mistakes and that's how they get the break," Siniakova said of the second set. "So, I was like, 'I need to focus, I need to keep it together,' and I was just so happy that Taylor held me up."

