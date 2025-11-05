What's buzzing in Riyadh: Memories, Coco preps for CoCo and Saudi picks

In the latest edition of What's Buzzing in Riyadh, Taylor Townsend shows serious love for her doubles partner, the top singles players share their cherished memories from 2025 and Coco Gauff gives her top Saudi picks.

There's nothing quite like the WTA Finals, from the format to the exclusivity to the exotic location to the elegance.

It's truly unique to the Hologic WTA Tour calendar, and we're here to provide access from every angle.

Below is a snapshot of what's buzzing in Riyadh, both on the court and off, and what's catching our attention at the prestigious year-end tournament.

Coco and Aryna Make Their Picks

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are back in Riyadh for the second straight year, and they've picked up a few tidbits about Saudi culture along the way.

The Grand Slam champions shared the sights they've seen (and hope to see soon), the food they're digging and their favorite thing about Riyadh. ("We don't have anything like this back home," Gauff says of the Arabic architecture.)

Check out the Q&A below.

The Memories That Made 2025 Special

It was a memorable year for the top singles players in the world, both on the court and off. From guest television spots -- looking at you, Sabalenka and Maddie Keys -- to tournament debuts to top-notch selfies, the year-end participants gave an inside look at their most cherished memories of 2025 in Match the Memory.

Plus, they offer some inside intel about those memories that you probably don't know.

Check out the full video below.

Smiles and Semifinals

Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were all smiles after their 6-3, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini on Wednesday.

Asked about their approach against the Italians, which featured tons of angles and lobs, Kudermetova said she played as aggressive as ever. Her partner, on the other hand...

"Part of my tactic was to be aggressive from the first ball to the last ball," the 28-year-old said with a smile. "Elise, she has another tactic."

Kudermetova and Mertens lost their opening-round match in Riyadh to Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko, then rebounded to beat Asia Muhammad and Demi Schuurs before winning the winner-take-all match against the Italians.

Three years after winning the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, they're back in the semifinals.

Double the Love

Gotta love Taylor Townsend showing her partner, Katerina Siniakova, some love after the latter secured her year-end No. 1 ranking. The American snapped a photo of the 11-time Grand Slam champ posing with the trophy, then snapped a selfie of the two of them before posing with the trophy together. (Unrelated, but how cool is that entrance tunnel?)

The Australian Open champions are into the semifinals in Riyadh after winning their first two matches. They'll play Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva on Thursday.

CoCo Preps for Coco

Coco Gauff is always a top-tier interview, and she's even better when she's interviewed by ... CoCo.

Tennis Channel's CoCo Vandeweghe took us through her routine ahead of chatting with the World No. 3. (Hint: She preps like she's about to play the US Open final on Ashe.)

Gauff has split her first two matches in Riyadh, and will play Sabalenka tomorrow. She will advance to the semifinals with a win, unless she wins in three sets and Jessica Pegula also wins in straight sets. (If that happens, it will be determined by percentage of games won.) If Gauff loses, she can still advance if Paolini wins in straight sets, or if she pushes Sabalenka to a third set and Paolini wins in three.