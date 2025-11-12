Paolini gets huge pop from crowd at ATP Finals in Turin

On hand for the ATP Finals in Turin, Jasmine Paolini got a huge reaction from the crowd when she was shown on the video board. Paolini is coming off another stellar 2025, finishing in the Top 10 in both singles and doubles.

Everyone loves Jasmine Paolini, and that love is multiplied when she's in her native Italy.

In Turin for the ATP Finals on Tuesday, Paolini got a huge pop from the home crowd when it was brought to their attention that she was in attendance.

Taking in the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur, the World No. 8 was shown on the video board, prompting a loud reaction. She didn't notice at first, then flashed her signature smile and wave upon realizing the reaction was for her.

Paolini had another terrific season in 2025, finishing third in the world in doubles to go along with her Top 10 singles ranking.

Partnering with countrywoman Sara Errani in doubles, the 29-year-old won four titles, including three WTA 1000 titles and the French Open.

But the crowning moment of her season came in May, when she became the first Italian woman since Raffaella Reggi in 1985 to win the Internazionali BNL d’Italia title in Rome. In front of an adoring crowd, which included Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Paolini upset Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

'Forza' in Rome: Paolini takes the title and sweeps to national glory

"It's a dream to win in Rome, of course ... for every kid that's playing in Italy," Paolini said after the match. "I'm enjoying the moment. It's an amazing one."

The following day, Paolini completed her dream Rome run by taking the doubles title with Errani.

"It’s amazing," a giddy Paolini told wtatennis.com after completing the sweep. "It was a perfect two weeks here. Winning this tournament in Italy, in front of our crowds, it was unbelievable. A lot of emotions -- just amazing."

Paolini was the lone player to qualify for the WTA Finals in both singles and doubles, but the year-end tournament wasn't kind to her. She dropped five of her six matches (0-3 in singles and 1-2 in doubles), failing to get out of the group stage in both draws.