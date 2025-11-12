'What a ride': US Open champs Dabrowski, Routliffe announce split

After two and a half years and seven titles, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe have announced that they won't play together in 2026. The duo won three titles in 2025, including the US Open.

Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe have announced that they are parting ways after a hugely successful doubles partnership that started in 2023.

"WHAT. A. RIDE. 🥹" Dabrowski wrote on Instagram. "2.5 years. Titles, tears, and triumphs. A rollercoaster of emotion no one could have predicted. A business partnership comes to its end, and a friendship remains.

"We want to thank every person who has supported us through our journey on tour together. Through our stubbornness you encouraged us to keep an open mind. Through our tiredness you held space for rest and resets. Through our injuries you trusted us to come back stronger. Through our desire to be better, you helped us win Slams. We couldn’t have achieved anything without all of you. We love you. Thank you, and goodnight 💖"

Dabrowski, 33, and Routliffe, 30, won three titles together in 2025, most recently the US Open. Earlier in the year they won titles in Stuttgart and Cincinnati.

Dabrowski, Routliffe win Stuttgart final to complete career surface sweep

Their success on court came as they were overcoming challenges they never anticipated, most notably Dabrowski’s battle with breast cancer last year.

"Erin, what a wild ride,” the Canadian said after the US Open win. “It’s been absolutely crazy. We’ve been through so much together, and I feel extremely grateful to be standing here as a champion alongside you today. It means the world. Thank you for sticking by me, thank you for the support -- and yeah, we rock on.”

Dabrowski and Routliffe also won the 2023 US Open and last year's WTA Finals in Riyadh. They qualified for Riyadh again this year, as the third seed, but failed to get out of the group stage after losing two of their three matches.

Over the course of their two-and-a-half year partnership, they won seven titles in total.

Dabrowski and Routliffe finish the year ranked No. 10 and No. 8, respectively.