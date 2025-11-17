Vote: What was the best shot of the Australian swing?

We've rounded up our five favorite shots from this season’s Australian swing. What do you think was the top shot of the swing? Check them out and vote for your pick below.

With the 2025 season complete, we’re looking back at all the incredible matches and picking the top shots from each of the swings. First up is the Australian swing.

Down under, we saw Madison Keys win her first career Grand Slam and the Adelaide International, while Aryna Sabalenka, Clara Tauson and McCartney Kessler earned titles in Brisbane, Auckland and Hobart, respectively.

We’ve narrowed it down to our five favorite shots from the swing. Which do you think was the best? Check them out below and vote for your top pick at the bottom.

Note: We've only selected shots from WTA 1000, 500 and 250 events.

Yulia Putintseva’s perfect lob

The lob shot is always a tricky one, finding the proper height while ensuring there isn’t too much power for the ball to sail out of bounds. Yulia Putintseva executed it perfectly.

Tied at one set apiece, Putintseva led 4-2 in the third set against Diana Shnaider. After a sliding effort to keep the rally alive, Putintseva saw Shnaider approach the net. She elected for the lob, which landed just inside the baseline.

Putintseva eventually won the match 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, advancing to the semifinals in Adelaide.

Yulia Putintseva executes perfect lob in Adelaide quarterfinals

Anna Bondar’s running half volley

It seemed like it was going to be an easy point for Amanda Anisimova. Anna Bondar just barely managed to return Anisimova’s powerful serve, and it set up an opportunity for Anisimova to end the point.

But Bondar had other plans. After correctly guessing the direction of Anisimova’s shot, Bondar returned the ball on the half volley, delivering a cross-court winner and energizing the Hobart crowd.

Anisimova would win the match 6-3, 6-4 a few points later, but Bondar celebrated the improbable point with a smile and fist pump.

Anna Bondar's half volley pass energizes Hobart crowd

Elise Mertens’ round-arm smash

We stay in Hobart for this nominee.

Elise Mertens was just two points away from a victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, and she set herself up for match point with an incredible reverse skyhook shot.

Parrizas-Diaz attempted a backhand lob shot over Mertens, but the Belgian intercepted the ball before it went over her head and smashed it home. Mertens, who won 6-3, 6-1, eventually progressed to the final at the Hobart International.

Elise Mertens' round-arm smash sets up match point in Hobart

Ons Jabeur’s backhand volley wins 20-shot rally

Ons Jabeur is so much fun to watch.

In this incredible 20-point rally against Mirra Andreeva in the Brisbane quarterfinals, Jabeur showed off her versatile shot selection and extensive cross-court agility.

Down one set and trailing 4-3 in the second, Jabeur hit a multitude of shots in the rally. But the winning backhand volley to tie the game at 15-all was the most impressive, and it sparked the Australian crowd.



Jabeur ended up losing the match to eighth-seeded Andreeva.

Ons Jabeur displays all-around creativity vs. Mirra Andreeva

Ninomiya, Stollar win chaotic doubles point

This 16-shot rally in the ASB Classic semifinals a perfect example of why doubles is so entertaining. The reaction of the Kiwi crowd says it all.

In the 10-point match tiebreak after one-set all, Makoto Ninomiya and Fanny Stollar led 4-2 against Jiang-Xinyu and Wu Fang-Hsien. This nominee is certainly for stellar play by both pairs, but Ninomiya’s backhand lob shot while running backwards was a perfect ending to this sequence.

Jiang and Wu would come back to win the match 4-6, 6-2, [10-8].