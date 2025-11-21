Radwanska reshapes Linette’s approach with tour-tested insight

Agnieszka Radwanska is back on the WTA Tour -- not as a player, but in a coaching and mentoring role alongside fellow Polish star Magda Linette. The former WTA Finals champion and World No. 2 brings a wealth of experience and insight to Team Linette, offering a fresh perspective shaped by her years competing at the highest levels of the game.

Linette’s regular coach, Mark Gellard, was seeking new inspiration and motivation for his player when the opportunity arose to bring Radwanska into the fold.

"Agnieszka brings a unique skill set to the table, having played at the highest levels of the game as well as having real-world coaching experience,” he said. “Her ability to understand the game, identify tactical opportunities, and communicate without negative emotions make her a valuable addition to our team and one we are grateful for."

Despite stepping away from the professional tour after retiring in 2018, Radwanska has remained involved in the sport. Coaching, however, was not something she had originally envisioned for herself.

“I never thought to be back on tour, coaching is the same as playing,” she said. “[Magda and I] have known each other for 25 years, and I just wanted to help her out.”

Having both grown up in Poland, Radwanska and Linette share a long history. Their paths crossed often as juniors, and although they weren’t particularly close, they developed mutual respect over years of competition and travel.

"We used to play under 12 and under 10 tournaments together,” Radwanska said. “We were friends in juniors but not overly close because we both had our own journey. We are totally different people with different personalities, different game styles, but we enjoy each other's company because we spend so much time traveling together - now we are on the same side of the net."

Agnieszka Radwanska is helping Magda Linette navigate key moments with more clarity and control, offering a veteran voice as former WTA greats increasingly shift into coaching roles.

With 20 WTA Tour titles to her name, Radwanska’s on-court intelligence and strategic mind are proving invaluable to Linette’s team. Her ability to break down the game, spot tactical opportunities and instill composure during key moments is already making an impact.

"I have always admired the way Agnieszka saw the game when she played, her ability to read opponents, stay calm under pressure, and make smart decisions in key moments,” Linette said. “I felt those were exactly the qualities I could benefit from, so bringing her in was a natural decision. I wanted someone who could guide me not only on court but also in how I approach my work and the season as a whole.

“She helps me read the game in a clearer way and gives me new ideas on how to construct points. In the important moments, she shows me how to handle pressure with more patience and confidence. She has also raised the level of my daily work, especially the intensity, the focus, the little details that make a difference. Beyond the court, she helps me plan my schedule better, making sure the training, matches, and recovery are balanced. Altogether, she brings experience, calm, and structure that really lift the whole team."

As more former WTA greats take on coaching and mentoring roles -- Conchita Martínez guiding Mirra Andreeva, Nathalie Tauziat and Noëlle van Lottum supporting Victoria Mboko, Nicole Pratt working with Aussies Kimberly Birrell and Storm Hunter, and Pam Shriver recently mentoring Donna Vekic -- Agnieszka Radwańska’s collaboration with Magda Linette fits right into this evolving landscape.

While Radwanska brings a wealth of tour-level experience, a full-time coaching role isn’t currently on the horizon. With her young son Jakub already showing a natural affinity for the sport, both she and her husband, Dawid Celt (Billie Jean King Cup captain and long-time coach), remain closely tied to the game.

As a former World No. 2 and one of the most tactically astute players of her generation, Radwanska is fully aware of the physical and mental demands required to make it on tour and approaches her son’s early interest with a supportive yet grounded perspective.

"Seeing and playing tennis for Jakub is so natural, he wants to play tennis all the time," Radwanska said. "Sometimes it's like ‘Oh My God, can’t we play another sport?’ He's only five and he wants to play every day."

While Radwańska’s presence is still reasonably new, her influence is already being felt both on and off the court. Though a permanent coaching career isn’t something she's actively pursuing, her return to the tour in this capacity suggests she still has much to give to the sport she once dominated.

And with young Jakub already showing enthusiasm for the game, it’s likely the tennis world hasn’t seen the last of the Radwanska name. Whether courtside as a mentor, a mother, or perhaps one day watching her son compete, Agnieszka Radwanska remains very much a part of the tennis landscape and, it seems, will be for years to come.