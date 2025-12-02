A force on court and off, Gauff named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

Coco Gauff, 21, has been named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list. The Florida native has won three Grand Slam titles, is 11th all-time in prize money and boasts a host of prestigious endorsement deals across industries.

At just 21 years old, Coco Gauff has already put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The American has won 21 titles on the Hologic WTA Tour (11 in singles and 10 in doubles), reached a career high of No. 2 in singles in the PIF WTA Rankings (she's currently No. 3) and No. 1 in doubles, and won the WTA Finals in Riyadh. And most notably, she's won two majors in singles and another in doubles.

Off the court, Gauff has become one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, building an enviable business and media portfolio across a wide spectrum of industries and partnering with leading brands across the globe.

Those efforts, coupled with her brilliant play on court, landed her a spot in Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 series, in the sports category.

As Forbes points out, the Florida native has lucrative endorsement deals with New Balance, Rolex, Bose, Baker Tilly, Fanatics, Head and UPS, among others. She also invested in Unrivaled, the women's basketball league that held its inaugural season in 2025, and has partnered with Religion of Sports, a media company founded by NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Strahan and documentarian Gotham Chopra.

Maintaining authenticity is an important value for Gauff, who is intentional and selective when deciding on brand deals.

"With all my brands, I try to make sure it's something that I do and use," she told Forbes. "I've had opportunities that I've turned down because I just knew it wasn't authentic to me ... [There are] silly things that I could have sat there and put my face on, and no one would ever know, but I know that's not what I do. I'd rather not do something that I know I don't really use, because it's not fair to my audience to lie."

The earnings of those off-the-court endeavors, which Forbes estimates to be $25 million annually, is on top of the nearly $8 million that Gauff earned in prize money in 2025.

Gauff's $29,759,121 in career prize money is already 11th all-time, three months shy of her 22nd birthday. And with so many years ahead of her, more trophies -- and substantially more prize money -- feel like an inevitability. Gauff, for one, still believes there's so much she can improve on, and is confident that her best tennis is in front of her.

"On court, I feel so far away from my potential," she told Forbes. "...Looking at the tour, I'm seeing girls having their best results at 25, 26, so I feel like in four years I will be where I'd like to be. But obviously that doesn't take away from everything I've done right now. But I'm just eager to improve and get better."

