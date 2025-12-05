2026 United Cup captains announced, Dabrowski to lead Canada

Captains for the 2026 United Cup were announced Friday, including Gabriela Dabrowski, who will lead No. 2 seed Canada. The fourth edition of the mixed-team competition featuring 18 countries will open the tennis season from Jan. 2-Jan. 11 across Perth and Sydney.

Lleyton Hewitt, Stan Wawrinka and Tim Henman are among the high-profile names to join a star-studded line-up of past and current tennis stars to captain teams at the 2026 United Cup.

The fourth edition of the innovative mixed-team competition will again open the tennis season with 18 countries set to compete under the guidance of tennis' most respected names from Jan. 2-11 across Perth and Sydney.

In Perth, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka will captain Switzerland, playing alongside World No. 11 Belinda Bencic when they meet Italy and France in Group C. France, featuring French No. 1s Arthur Rinderknech and Lois Boisson, will be captained by former top 10 player Lucas Pouille.

Tim Henman, who inspired a British tennis revival in the 1990s by becoming the first Briton to reach the men’s semifinals at Wimbledon in 25 years, will captain Great Britain. World No. 10 Jack Draper and World No. 29 Emma Raducanu star for the team in Group E.

Former player Go Soeda will guide Japan in their United Cup debut featuring four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2019 Junior Wimbledon winner Shintaro Mochizuki in the same group as Great Britain and Greece.

In Sydney, former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt will lead home favorites Australia in Group D against Czechia and Norway.

Top 10 doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski will head up No. 2 seed Canada that features World No. 5 Felix Auger-Aliassime and teenage sensation Victoria Mboko. Canada will face Belgium and China in Group B.

Rounding out the list are a number of father-son duos including Germany's Alexander Zverev Sr. and Norway's Christian Ruud while Stefano Cobolli will steer Italy in Perth.

The full 2026 captain list, listed by seed, includes: