Karolina Muchova wins 2025 Shot of the Year

With her remarkable tweener in the Dubai semifinal vs. Clara Tauson, Karolina Muchova has been crowned the winner of the 2025 Shot of the Year series. Muchova received 32% of your votes to top all the nominees in this year's competition.

Over the past couple weeks, wtatennis.com ran an eight-part Shots of the Swing series, where you, the fans, picked the best shot from each swing and the WTA Finals in Riyadh. After narrowing down to the most-voted shot from each edition, Muchova’s remarkable tweener in Dubai emerged as your choice for the top shot of 2025.

Muchova received 32% of the vote to finish first while Elena Rybakina’s forehand winner in Riyadh ranked second with 22% of the vote. Jasmine Paolini's magnificent point in Cincinnati earned a podium finish with 10%.

Here are the full results:

It was a shot certainly worthy of winning the series. Muchova hustled to dig Clara Tauson’s drop shot, and she did successfully, but left the court behind her open for an easy lob that Tauson thought was a guarantee.

She thought wrong -- Muchova sprinted all the way back to the baseline and delivered a masterclass tweener lob for the point, one that earned February Shot of the Month honors.

Tauson ended up winning the match in three sets, but the Dubai semifinal finish was one of Muchova’s best in her 2025 season. The performance gave the Czech Republic native her second straight semifinal finish, following her strong play in Linz.

Treating you to a tweener throwback this Thursday 🤩



Just @karomuchova7 things 🙂‍↕️#ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/TUfY7Q02Rh — wta (@WTA) November 13, 2025

Muchova, who finished the year No. 19 in the PIF Rankings, is currently the highest-ranked player from her country. The 29-year-old also had quarterfinal finishes this season in Tokyo and at the US Open.

To see all the points Muchova topped in the competition, check out the Shot of the Year and Shot of the Swing series: Australian, Middle East, Sunshine, Clay Court, Grass Court, Hard Court, Asian and WTA Finals Riyadh.