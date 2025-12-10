WTA Chair Valerie Camillo on the Tour’s landmark partnership with Mercedes-Benz

As she welcomed Mercedes-Benz into the WTA family, Valerie Camillo highlighted a Tour gathering momentum around the globe and the athletes driving that surge with every breakthrough and milestone.

I want to acknowledge Billie Jean King and her partner Ilana Kloss. Your courage and conviction created the foundation that makes today possible. It is a privilege to share the stage with you. I'd also like to thank the world-class athletes of the WTA -- past and present. Your talent, drive, and relentless pursuit of excellence fuel everything we are here to celebrate today.

Today marks a defining moment for the WTA and women's tennis as we proudly welcome Mercedes-Benz as our Premier Partner. This historic partnership reflects the global momentum of women's sport, the WTA’s pioneering role in it, and the extraordinary potential of our global reach and superstar athletes.

WTA and Mercedes-Benz announce long-term partnership

Mercedes-Benz has long embraced its brand promise of "the best or nothing," a guiding principle that defines the quality of its craft. That same pursuit of excellence has guided the WTA since our founding. It is the standard Billie Jean King and the Original 9 set when they reshaped women's athletics, and it continues to guide a new generation who are elevating women’s tennis on the global stage.

To the WTA, this is more than just a partnership. It is recognition by one of the world's most iconic brands of the WTA’s unique global reach, our unparalleled fan base, and the fact that we have the most recognizable athletes in the world. Look no further than the fact that 10 of the top 15 highest-paid female athletes in the world are WTA players. And in the top spot is Coco Gauff, Mercedes-Benz’s newest brand ambassador.

So as we begin this new chapter, we are excited by the opportunity to shape the future of tennis with Mercedes-Benz. Together, we will build on our shared commitment to excellence to deliver the highest level of competition, enhance the experience we provide to players and fans, and redefine, once more, what is possible for women's sports globally. Thank you.