And the winners of the 2025 WTA Tour tournament awards are ...

The Cincinnati Open, Credit One Charleston Open and Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open take home the top honors in this year's Tournament of the Year awards, voted on by the players.

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA has announced the winners in the Tournament of the Year category.

These awards are part of the annual WTA Awards, as the Tour continues to celebrate and honor the standout performers of the season.

The WTA Tournament of the Year Award winners are voted on by the players and recognize the excellence of the staff and organization, dedicated fans, and wider support to the sport and its athletes.

The awards are broken down into three sections, reflecting the different levels of tournaments, and two new categories were added this season -- Progress Awards and Best Tournament Teams -- to further champion excellence and improvement across all the WTA's global events.

WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year

Cincinnati Open

The Cincinnati Open earns the honor for the first time, in large part due to the impressive upgrades at the Lindner Family Tennis Centre following a $260 million investment into the tournament. Key enhancements included a state-of-the-art performance center for players, elevated dining, and gym and recovery areas. The tournament also increased the outdoor court total to 31, giving fans the opportunity to see their heroes up close.

"The tournament in Cincinnati this year was truly one of the best, and it deserves to win the WTA 1000 Tournament of the Year Award," reigning champion Iga Swiatek said. "The new player lounges and gyms were super comfortable, and the food and fans were amazing as well. I can’t wait to come back next year."

WTA 500 Tournament of the Year

Credit One Charleston Open

The Credit One Charleston Open has won the WTA Tournament of the Year Award for the fourth year in a row at the 500 level.

“I always look forward to coming back to Charleston each year," said Jessica Pegula, who lifted the trophy this past year. "The site, city, fans and energy makes the experience so positive for me and all the players. Overall the facilities are simply world class.”

WTA 250 Tournament of the Year

Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open

The Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open has retained its title in the WTA 250 category due to another best-in-class staging in 2025, with the tournament showcasing an overall professional organization, strong fan attendance and an energetic atmosphere.

"I had such an exciting week in Hong Kong," said current champion Victoria Mboko. "It’s such a beautiful city and the event is incredibly well run and organized. The food is amazing and it is fully deserving of being voted the WTA 250 Tournament of the Year."

Progress Awards and Tournament Team Awards

