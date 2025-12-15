Rankings Watch: Kalinina returns from hiatus with WTA 125 title

Anhelina Kalinina won her first tournament back from a six-month hiatus at the final WTA 125 tournament of 2025 in Limoges, and rises 28 places in the latest edition of the PIF WTA Rankings.

Former No. 25 Anhelina Kalinina made a victorious comeback from a six-month hiatus at the last WTA 125 tournament of 2025 last week in Limoges. The Ukrainian reclaimed a title she previously won in 2022 for her second career WTA 125 trophy.

Kalinina was playing her first event since retiring due to a right arm injury against Iryna Shymanovich in the first round of the Bari WTA 125 at the start of June. She was ranked No. 96 following that, and had slipped to No. 155 last week. Her Limoges title run bounces her back up 28 places to No. 127.

Kalinina's title run included wins over four consecutive Top 100-ranked seeds -- No.4 Sonay Kartal, No. 5 Alycia Parks, No. 1 Cristina Bucsa and No. 2 Elsa Jacquemot.

Bucsa and Jacquemot were the Limoges champion and runner-up respectively in 2023, and both are at a career high this week. Semifinalist Bucsa is up three places to a new career high of No. 51, while Jacquemot's second WTA 125 final of the year (and third overall) also lifts her three spots to No. 56, matching her previous peak.

Elsewhere, former No. 45 Anna-Lena Friedsam climbs 16 places to No. 154 after reaching her second consecutive WTA 125 semifinal in Limoges.