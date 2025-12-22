Hon, Gibson, Preston, Rakotomanga Rajaonah get Aussie Open wild cards

Tennis Australia has awarded main-draw wild cards to Australians Priscilla Hon, Talia Gibson and Taylah Preston, and Frenchwoman Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah has also received one.

They'll be joined in Melbourne by Frenchwoman Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah.

Hon, 27, is coming off a career-best season. She came through qualifying to reach the third round of the US Open, her best result at a Grand Slam to date, and entered the Top 100 (No. 94) for the first time. She followed that up with an impressive showing at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, again coming through qualifying to reach the third round, where she narrowly lost to Belinda Bencic.

"I’m so incredibly grateful to Tennis Australia for the wild card,” said Hon, who is now No. 119 in the PIF WTA Rankings. "I pushed my body hard to try and avoid needing one, but I’m very thankful for their continued support. I’m proud to represent Australia and can’t wait to see how far I can go!"

Gibson, who represented Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup this past year, won her first career Grand Slam main-draw match at the 2025 Australian Open, defeating Zeynep Sonmez in the first round. As the season progressed she picked up a WTT W50 title in France, a W75 title in Canada and another W75 title in Sydney.

The 21-year-old, ranked No. 122, also qualified for Wimbledon, where she lost to Naomi Osaka in the first round.

Preston, 20, posted an impressive 46-25 record in 2025, winning 31 of her last 37 matches to close out the year. The former Top 10 junior will be making her second Australian Open main-draw appearance, after debuting as a wild card in 2024. (She lost to Elina Svitolina in the first round.)

Rakotomanga Rajaonah, 20, was one of the great stories of the 2025 season. She started the season ranked outside the Top 350 and is now closing in on the Top 100 (currently No. 121) after going 38-26 and winning her first career WTA Tour title at the WTA 250 SP Open in Sao Paulo.

The Australian Open will begin on Jan. 12 and conclude on Jan. 26.