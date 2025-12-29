United Cup origins: Revisiting three years of momentum and must-watch moments

From its inaugural chemistry to the high-stakes midnight thrillers that followed, the United Cup has spent three years evolving from a bold experiment into a can't-miss kickoff on the tennis calendar.

While the US Open created quite a buzz by highlighting mixed doubles heading into its late-summer fortnight, men and women have joined forces to produce Down Under drama for three years now.

The fourth United Cup, featuring co-ed teams from 18 nations and nine Top 10 players from the WTA and ATP Tours, unfolds Jan. 2-11 in Perth and Sydney, Australia.

This paragraph alone should be enough to create some serious buy-in:

The United States -- led by No. 3 Coco Gauff and No. 6 Taylor Fritz -- is the No. 1 seed and seeking its third title. Poland, with No. 2 Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, is the No. 2 seed. Germany’s No. 3 Alexander Zverev and Eva Lys will try for their second crown. Group E will likely offer a must-see Day 3 confrontation between four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

How will it all go down? With the notion that the past sometimes informs the future, let’s revisit those first three rousing competitions:

2023 United Cup: Americans rise to the top

The inaugural edition had a different look and feel from the current format. Teams were gathered in three cities -- Brisbane, Perth and Sydney -- and each tie consisted of four singles rubbers, plus mixed doubles. The total payout was $15 million.

Coming in, the United States was the only country with four players ranked among the Top 20 and that advantage asserted itself, early and often. The Americans were a combined 22-2 in five ties; Jessica Pegula went 8-1 and Taylor Fritz 6-1, while Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe were undefeated in 11 combined matches.

The United States rolled through the Czech Republic, Germany and Great Britain, then took out Poland 5-0 in the Sydney semifinals. Italy was a 4-0 victim in the championship final as Pegula defeated Martina Trevisan and Keys took down Lucia Bronzetti, both in straight sets. Fritz and Tiafoe were winners over Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Musetti.

“I had a blast these two weeks,” said U.S. captain David Witt, then Pegula's personal coach. “I feel like I’m at home with my eight kids. This is like the Brady Bunch on something. It’s crazy. It was fun. What a family.”

That crazy family chemistry -- in a word, synergy -- is what carried them. There were no fewer than three team visits to the escape room venue and a fierce post-championship round of beer pong.

“We’ve had a really great eternity in Sydney,” Pegula said. “We have been bonding a lot, I feel like getting to know each other a lot. It was a good team from the start.

2024 United Cup: Germany unmatched

The defending champions couldn’t manage to escape Group C, when Australia was declared the winner of the three-way tie with the United States and Great Britain based on percentage of sets won (7-6, .540).

With a streamlined format -- playing matches only in Perth and Sydney and best-of-three ties -- top-seeded Poland defeated China and France by 3-0 scores to advance to the final. Germany, which finished second in Group D, had a more difficult journey, advancing to the quarterfinals based on percentage of games won, then sliding past Greece and Australia by 2-1 counts.

Poland seemed to have a clear path to the title when Swiatek defeated Angelique Kerber 6-3, 6-0 to run her winning streak to 16 matches, going back to Beijing and Guadalajara the year before.

“I’m really proud of myself that I could win all my singles,” Swiatek said afterward. “[Kerber] was really picking the right spot to play, and she surprised me sometimes at the beginning of the set with her decision-making and choices.”

Hurkacz was up a set and had two match points on Zverev -- which would have clinched it -- but in a three-hour thriller at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena, the German came back to win 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-4.

In the ultimate match, playing his sixth match in three days, Zverev partnered with always-underrated Laura Siegemund to win the mixed doubles 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 in a tense super-tiebreak against Swiatek and Hurkacz -- at 12:45 a.m.

“It’s been a pleasure, and it’s been absolutely so much fun for everybody to be part of this team, especially for me,” Zverev said at the trophy ceremony, addressing his teammates. “I really couldn’t be happier sharing this trophy with anybody than you guys.”

2025 United Cup: Gauff leads U.S. to second title

The United States dropped a rubber in its opening tie against Canada -- and proceeded to run the table the rest of the way. After knocking off Canada 2-1 in the opener, the Americans threw up 3-0 scores on Croatia, China and, in the semifinals, the Czech Republic.

Poland, meanwhile, handled Norway and the Czech Republic before dropping 3-0 counts versus Great Britain and Kazakhstan to advance to a highly anticipated final featuring the top two-seeded teams.

World No. 3 Coco Gauff came into her 2024 WTA Finals match against No. 2 Swiatek with a daunting 1-11 head-to-head record but won in straight sets on her way to the year-end title. It happened again at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, with Gauff posting a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

“I have the belief that I’m one of the best players in the world,” Gauff said. “When I play good tennis I’m hard to beat," Gauff said. “Today I think I played some great tennis. I’m glad I was able to get a point for Team USA. It was tough today; I’m not going to lie.”

Fritz had a more difficult time, but the result was the same -- a 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) win over Hurkacz in a fraught, frantic match that saw 30 aces but only three breaks of serve. And so, the United States squad was a winner for the second time in three years, and Poland was runner-up for the second straight year.

Gauff, who won all 10 of the singles sets she played -- against Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai, Karolina Muchova and Swiatek -- was voted MVP.

“It’s almost more fun to win the team events because you have people to celebrate with afterwards,” Fritz said. “Coco made it easy for me -- it definitely helped my job a lot and it’s great to get it a second time.”