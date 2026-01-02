Sierra clinches opening United Cup win for Argentina in sweep of Spain

Argentina secured a win over Spain in the 2026 United Cup opener, led by Solana Sierra and Sebastian Baez. Sierra's three-set victory and Baez's dominant performance gave Argentina a strong start in Group A. Argentina aims to advance out of the group stage for the first time in three tournament appearances.

Argentina earned the first team win of the 2026 United Cup in Perth on Friday, defeating Spain behind singles victories from Sebastián Báez and Solana Sierra. World No. 66 Sierra clinched the win for her country in Group A with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 triumph over Jessica Bouzas Maneiro after Baez defeated Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 in the first tie of the competition.

"I [felt] really good on the court," Sierra said to reporters. "I think I played a really great match. I did a great preseason also, so I was really looking forward to start good. It was a really good match, tough. But I feel good."

To close off the strong afternoon, Argentina's mixed-doubles duo of Maria Lourdes Carle and Guido Andreozzi secured the sweep with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Spain's Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers and Inigo Cervantes.

Argentina is hoping to advance out of group-stage play for the first time in three tournament appearances, and its opening win was driven by its second-highest and highest-ranked players in the ATP and PIF WTA Rankings, respectively.

As the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season gets underway in Australia, Sierra’s grit in particular stood out over 2 hours and 2 minutes, as she regrouped after losing a 5-2 second-set lead and turned the match back in her favor.

Sierra was two points away from a straight-sets victory twice in the second set, having 30-30 serving at 5-3, and on return at 5-4. But when all was said and done, she needed three sets to top the World No. 41 and earn her third career win over a Top 50 opponent.

She lost just eight points in the third set after dropping five straight games to lose the second.

"I just tried to focus on my game. I was doing really good, then at 5-2 in the second set, I was not playing too good," she said on-court after her second tour-level win over a player from Spain. "But I'm really proud of how I kept going in the third set.

"I'm super happy to start the year competing and representing Argentina. It's a different week, sharing the week with all the team. We are enjoying every moment."

In the first match of the 2026 ATP Tour season, World No. 45 Baez defeated Munar to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over Spain.

Making his debut at the mixed-teams event, the 24-year-old recorded a 6-4, 6-4 win against the Spaniard in 1 hour and 43 minutes in the Group A tie. With the victory, he improved to 2-0 in the pair’s Lexus ATP Head2Head series.

“I really enjoyed this moment, enjoyed the time on court, so happy to [have] won this point for Argentina,” he said.

After both players traded breaks early in the first set, Baez gained control at 4-4 by breaking Munar and serving out the set in the following game. In the second set, the Argentine showed great composure again by breaking back, immediately after losing serve, for a 4-3 lead. He saved four of the six break points he faced in the match, according to Infosys ATP Stats.

“I am happy because I am recovering from some pain and some injuries from the past two years. So, of course, I want more. I know I have more. I have some confidence and I believe in my team and in my country,” Baez shared.

With the victory, the Argentine secured his first Top 50 win since defeating then-No. 46 Mariano Navone on his way to the title in Rio last February.