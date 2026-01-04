Mboko, Auger-Aliassime seal opening win for Canada in United Cup

Canada's Victoria Mboko and Felix Auger-Aliassime secured a 2-0 lead over China in the United Cup. Mboko fought back to defeat Lin Zhu in three sets, while Auger-Aliassime dominated Zhang Zhizhen in straight sets. Both players showcased their strong form from the previous season, setting Canada up for a potential quarter-final spot with a win against Belgium.

It was a clean sweep for Canada over China on Sunday at the United Cup in Sydney. Victoria Mboko and Felix Auger-Aliassime won their singles matches, and together they defeated Xiaodi You and Te Rigele 6-1, 6-3 in the mixed doubles to sweep their opening tie in Group B.

United Cup: Scores | Standings

In the first singles match of the tie, Mboko came from a set down to beat China’s Lin Zhu and give her country a 1-0 lead. Zhu, who had won the only previous meeting between the two players, made a quick start by winning the first four games. The 31-year-old held that early advantage to close out the opening set 6-2.

Mboko, who enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 season, climbing from outside the top 300 into the top 20, regrouped in the second set. The Canadian won the first four games and took the set 6-2 to force a decider.

The 19-year-old dominated the final set without dropping a game to seal a 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 victory in 1 hour, 39 minutes.

"To the start of the match, I felt a little bit off in a way, getting used to the court, getting used to the balls," Mboko said to reporters. "I'm glad that I kind of found my way in the match, found some sort of momentum to kind of change the match around. Once I kind of got my groove, did what I was usually used to, then I found that I was a bit more myself in a way."

It was Mboko’s sixth consecutive win on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz after she ended 2025 on a five-match winning streak that earned her the second title of her season in Hong Kong.

In the second singles, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime carried his strong 2025 form into the new season with a commanding 6-4, 6-4 win over Zhang Zhizhen

The 25-year-old, at a career-high No. 5 in the PIF ATP Rankings scored his first opening victory of a season since 2021.

That’s 𝐅𝐀𝐀 for you 😮‍💨🔥



The first set belongs to the Canadian!#UnitedCup pic.twitter.com/jUkD72PXuo — United Cup (@UnitedCupTennis) January 4, 2026

"I can be very pleased with this first match of the year," Auger-Aliassime said on court. "Tennis is about rhythm, playing important points under pressure, so you never know what to expect. I woke up this morning hoping for the best, and then I played some of my best tennis."

Auger-Aliassime ended the 2025 season in fine form, highlighted by a semifinal run at the US Open, a title at the ATP 250 in Brussels and a last-four finish at the prestigious Nitto ATP Finals. He showed no signs of slowing down as he launched his 2026 campaign.

His serve proved especially decisive against Zhang, as he won 87% (33/38) points behind his first delivery and saved the only break point he faced to level their Lexus ATP Head2Head series at 1-1.

Canada will next take on Belgium, and a victory would will guarantee a quarterfinal spot for the Canadians.