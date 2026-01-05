Krejcikova finds stride, Mensik is clutch for Czechia in Norway win

After a knee injury ended her 2025 season prematurely, Barbora Krejcikova wins her United Cup debut for Czechia. Norway's Malene Helgo initially lead, but Krejcikova eventually pulled away, saying that she's showing improvement in her knee.

Two first-time United Cup participants -- Barbora Krejcikova and Jakub Mensik -- led Czechia to a win over Noway at the United Cup in Sydney on Monday.

Two-time Grand Slam singles champion Krejcikova triumphed over Norway's Malene Helgo to give Czechia an early 1-0 lead in Group D Sydney action, before Mensik clinched the victory by downing fellow Top 20 star Casper Ruud 7-5, 7-6(6).

Former World No. 2 Krejcikova comes into the 2026 WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz season ranked No. 65 in the PIF WTA Rankings after another bout with injury to close 2025. She reached the quarterfinals of the US Open in September -- a watershed moment in a season that only began in May after dealing with a recurring back injury.

But as quickly as she was healthy, Krejcikova was dealing with physical problems again after she suffered a knee injury against McCartney Kessler in the third round of the China Open. She retired from that match, later revealing her injury was worse that previously thought, and also retired from her first match at the WTA 125 in Limoges in December.

A season-opening a match against World No. 532 Helgo proved to be just what the doctor ordered for Krejcikova to find some match fitness -- and to shake hands healthy.

"I didn't play for a long period, and the injury that I had was really tough and very unfortunate," Krejcikova said afterwards. "I'm really happy that I'm here, that I can play, that I can enjoy, that I can compete, and I'm really happy that I can finally finish a match."

The 26-year-old Oslo native has punched above her weight in United Cup in the past -- she pushed both Caroline Garcia and Donna Vekic to three sets at the event in 2024 -- and she took advantage of a slow start by Krejcikova to open up an early 3-1 lead.

But after the Czech, who played the 1 hour, 38-minute match with supportive sleeve on her left knee, erased a break point opportunity in a five-deuce fifth game, she righted the ship by winning eight of the next nine games and never trailed again.

"The knee is better. It took some time, but it's improving every day and I'm very happy with that," Krejcikova added.

Making his United Cup debut and playing his first match of the season, Mensik’s win also eliminated Norway, which fell to 0-2 this week.



Mensik held his nerve late in both sets, earning a crucial break at 5-5 in the opener before serving for a one-set advantage. Mensik later rebounded from failing to serve out the match at 5-4 in the second set. He trailed 5-3 in the second-set tiebreak, yet won five of the next six points to survive. The winner of last year’s ATP Masters 1000 event in Miami, Mensik crushed a forehand pass cross-court when facing a set point at 6-5 in the second-set tie-break.



“First match of the season, it’s never easy,” Mensik said during his on-court interview. “It’s been a great fight. I’m grateful for the win. I managed in both sets to find the power at the end, that was the most important thing.”

At 20 years and four months, Mensik is the second-youngest man to record a singles win in United Cup history, behind an 18-year-old Stefanos Sakellaridis in 2023. The World No. 18 in the PIF ATP Rankings improved to 2-0 in his Lexus ATP Head2Head series with Ruud, whom Mensik beat at last year’s Australian Open in the second round.



Mensik crushed 16 aces and won 78% of his first-serve points, according to Infosys ATP Stats, compared to Ruud’s 56%.



Australia and Czechia are both 1-0 in Group D action. Mixed doubles between Czechia and Norway is up next at Ken Rosewall Arena.