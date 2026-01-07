Bencic stays unbeaten to put Swiss on doorstep of United Cup semifinals

Belinda Bencic dominates with a straight-sets win over Solana Sierra, giving Switzerland a 1-0 lead in the United Cup quarterfinal. The No. 11 ranked player's stellar performance continues after a successful return from maternity leave, with Switzerland eyeing a spot in the semifinals.

Swiss player Belinda Bencic continued her strong start to the young season with a straight-sets win over Argentina’s Solana Sierra, giving Switzerland a 1-0 lead in its United Cup quarterfinal tie in Perth on Wednesday.

Bencic, ranked No. 11 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, broke serve in the third and seventh games of the opening set and to take the first set 6-2. The second set followed the exact same pattern, as Bencic secured the win in one hour and 17 minutes.

The 28-year-old has now won all three of her singles matches at the United Cup in straight sets, having also defeated France’s Leolia Jeanjean and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini during the group stage. She also won both her mixed doubles matches so far in the competition.

Bencic, who returned from maternity leave towards the end of the 2024 season, surged from No. 421 in early January to No. 11 in the year-end rankings. She captured titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

Switzerland will look to secure a place in the semifinals when three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka faces Argentine Sebastian Baez in the second singles match of the tie.