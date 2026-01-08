Vekic launches DASH, a diamond jewelry brand with an athletic edge

Donna Vekic's latest entrepreneurial endeavor is DASH Diamonds, offering pieces that blend athletic edge with elevated luxury. DASH has collaborated with the Australian Open for an exclusive collection.

Donna Vekic has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. And she doesn't just come up with ideas; she brings them to life and executes them, all while traveling the globe on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz.

The 29-year-old Croatian launched DNNA, a luxury interior fragrance brand, back in 2021. And now she's the co-founder, along with entrepreneur Ashna Ruia, of DASH Diamonds, a line of diamonds that blend athletic edge with elevated luxury.

Vekic's vision for DASH is diamonds that can be worn actively in your day to day -- on the tennis court, in a meeting, out to dinner -- rather than sitting in a box, reserved for a special occasion. As Vekic puts it, these are "diamonds that play."

With both lab-grown and natural options, the pieces are crafted with diamonds that are modern and ethical, and they're built to withstand sweat and heat.

It was a natural endeavor for the four-time WTA Tour champion, who has always had an affinity for diamonds and often felt like it was part of her identity.

"For me, jewelry has always been emotional," the World No. 69 said. "I've worn diamonds through victories, losses, long training days and some of the biggest moments of my career. They make me feel strong, empowered and grounded, even when the stakes are high.

"Wearing diamonds on court wasn't a fashion choice. It was a part of who I am. Over the years, people kept asking about the pieces I played in. That's when I realized something important: Jewelry shouldn't be something you take off to live your live. It should move with you, shine with you and become part of your rituals."

One of DASH's first major initiatives is a collaboration with the Australian Open, played later this month. The AO x DASH Collection includes 150 pieces that are exclusively available at the Australian Open, where DASH will have an official store.

Click here to check out the collection and pre-order your pieces.