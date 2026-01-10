Kostyuk knocks out Pegula to set up Brisbane final against Sabalenka

Marta Kostyuk defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets to reach the Brisbane International final against Aryna Sabalenka. Kostyuk's victory marked her third consecutive win over a top-10 player and is eyeing her second title.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk delivered a masterclass to oust No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula and advance to the final against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International.

Kostyuk was flawless as she stunned Pegula, ranked No. 6 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, 6-0, 6-3 in under an hour. Earlier Saturday, top-ranked Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Third consecutive top 10 win for Kostyuk

Saturday’s victory marked Kostyuk’s third consecutive win over a top-10 ranked opponent. The Ukrainian defeated No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (7), 6-3 in the quarterfinals and No. 2 seed Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

It was only Kostyuk’s second win in six career meetings with Pegula. The American entered the match with a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head series, having won both of their encounters in 2025. Kostyuk’s previous victory over Pegula came in San Diego in 2024.

The win was also Kostyuk’s 12th career victory over a top-10 player and the second time she has beaten three top-10 opponents in the same tournament, having previously achieved the feat in Stuttgart in 2024.

Sabalenka snaps thee-match losing streak to Muchova

In the first semifinal of the day, Sabalenka ended a three-match losing streak against Muchova. She had won their first meeting in Zhuhai in 2019 but lost their next three encounters, including a heartbreaking three-set defeat in the 2023 Roland Garros semifinals.

On Saturday, Sabalenka proved too strong, firing nine aces and saving all four break points she faced to advance to the final.

Sabalenka leads Kostyuk 4-0 in the head-to-head

Sabalenka and Kostyuk have met four times previously, with Sabalenka winning all four matches in straight sets. Three of those encounters were played on clay, including two in 2025. Sabalenka is chasing her 22nd career singles title on Sunday, while Kostyuk will be aiming for her second (Austin 2023).