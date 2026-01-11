Bencic conquers Swiatek, but Hurkacz forces mixed doubles in United Cup final

Belinda Bencic came back to defeat Iga Swiatek in three sets in the United Cup final vs. Poland to remain unbeaten. Following Hubert Hurkacz's win over Stan Wawrinka, the United Cup champion will be decided by mixed doubles.

SYDNEY, Australia -- The 2026 United Cup champion will be decided by mixed doubles as Poland and Switzerland are on the verge of capturing their first United Cup titles.

Following Belinda Bencic’s 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 comeback win over Poland’s Iga Swiatek to maintain her perfect 9-0 start the event, Hubert Hurkacz notched a crucial 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Stan Wawrinka to force the decider at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa and Jan Zieliński will face Jakub Paul and Bencic -- both mixed doubles pairs are undefeated at the event. The Swiss are in their first United Cup final, while the Polish are in their third consecutive.

To start Sunday's final, Bencic won 12 of the final 15 games, earning her second career victory over the World No. 2 Swiatek on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz and second top 10 win of the season -- she defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini in the group stage. The first set seemed the tie’s first match was going to belong to Swiatek, but the pendulum quickly shifted the momentum into the World No. 11's favor.

“It’s always a challenge playing against her and every time I play her, I look for ways to improve and make her life a bit more difficult,” Bencic, who defeated Swiatek for the first time in over four years, said on court. “I think the difference today was I played very freely, I was really enjoying myself out on the court and I was just really going for it.”

Swiatek started strong early, holding serve in the opening game with four straight points followed by the match’s first break and another hold. With Swiatek up 3-0, Bencic did settle into the match, winning two consecutive games of her own, cutting the deficit to 3-2 after a backhand winner on the third break point.

The six-time Grand Slam champion eventually closed out the set, winning three of the next four games, including two breaks of Bencic’s serve. Winning the set 6-3, Swiatek hit a backhand, cross-court winner that the Swiss could not reach.

The second set, however, would be a Bencic domination with a bagel to force a deciding third set. Bencic started the second set winning nine consecutive points, and in the third game, she saved two break points. The following game, she’d get the crucial break on the third chance and finished the set in 33 minutes.

“To be honest, I felt I was in the match from the very first point,” Bencic said. “I thought I was going great and I was 0-3 down. I was ‘OK, what do I have to do.’ I think I just tried to keep the level and just wait for some chances.”

After three consecutive games with service holds to begin the third, Bencic notched the turning point. With a powerful forehand to set up break point, she took advantage of the crucial point, returning Swiatek’s serve with a convincing backhand winner. Following a service hold, Bencic put herself within two games of the win, leading 4-1.

Swiatek fought to the last point, holding two games of serve and saving two match points with a pair of aces. But as Swiatek -- who had an uncharacteristic 36 unforced errors her opponent’s 10 -- trailed 5-3, Bencic set herself up with triple match point, and her backhand winner into the open court sealed win over Swiatek .

To level the tie under high pressure, Hurkacz dropped 18 aces on Wawrinka and saved eight of the nine break points he faced, highlighting the lone chink in the 40-year-old’s armour this week. Although Wawrinka claimed a critical break en route to winning the second set, the three-time Grand Slam champion converted just two of 23 break point opportunities across his five singles matches during the event.

Hurkacz won four of his five singles matches this week, capping a triumphant return from a seven-month injury layoff after knee surgery.

The 28-year-old former World No. 6 redeemed two heartbreaking losses in the past two United Cup finals. In 2024, he held two championship points before falling to Alexander Zverev. Last year, Taylor Fritz denied him in a third-set tie-break. This time, Hurkacz came in the clutch to put Poland back in the mix.

More to come