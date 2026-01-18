'I could never imagine': Sakkari's in disbelief with improbable return

Maria Sakkari had the crowd -- and mostly herself -- in disbelief after this stunning return. She said it ranks No. 1 in career shots as Sakkari cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round of the Australian Open.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- One of the opening matches of the Australian Open might have delivered a shot of the tournament contender.

This return by Maria Sakkari was so improbable that it had the Greek beyond disbelief. With Sakkari up one set and 4-2 in the second, Leolia Jeanjean served to begin the seventh game.

"Top one by far," Sakkari said to reporters on where the shot ranks in her career. "It's not everyday you hit this kind of a shot."

Initially, it seemed the serve's curling trajectory was going to beat Sakkari but, outstretched, she got enough power behind the hit to get it over. The location of the shot was several feet away from the baseline that the shot's path didn't directly go over the net.

Jeanjean moved closer to the net, thinking Sakkari's return would head there, but Sakkari's pass ultimately had her jaw to the floor and racquet above her head.

"I didn't know what to think because I never thought I could hit that kind of a shot," Sakkari said. "It was just so natural, I just hit and I was praying it was gonna go in.

"It was a one-off thing and I'm super excited because I'm sure it's going to be up there with one of the best shots."

Sakkari cruised to a straight-sets victory 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the second round, where she will face either Donna Vekic or Mirra Andreeva, the latter of which she's never played.