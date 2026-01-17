Australian Open Day 1 order of play: Sabalenka and Williams headline opening day

Don’t miss a minute of the opening day of the Australian Open, as we break down the full schedule, court assignments and match times for Aryna Sabalenka and all the top stars.

They have been the top two players on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz for nearly four straight years. When Aryna Sabalenka was asked about her rivalry with Iga Swiatek in her introductory press conference at the Australian Open, she shook her head.

“I think it's actually not only about me and Iga,” Sabalenka said. “There is, yeah ... It's Coco [Gauff], Elena [Rybakina], Jessica [Pegula]. I just don't want to forget anyone right now.

“But that's crazy to think that we only played once last year. I hope we are going to play more often this season.”

That was in the semifinals of Roland Garros, when Sabalenka won in three sets. Since they are the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in Melbourne, they wouldn’t meet until the final in two weeks' time. Sabalenka’s journey through the draw begins Sunday, Day 1 at the Australian Open.

Let’s take a look at some of the featured matches, keeping in mind the 64 first-round confrontations will be played across three days.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Head-to-head: 0-0

Sabalenka has been phenomenal in Australia, winning 38 of her past 40 matches. She’s aiming to become only the third player in tournament history to reach four straight finals, joining Evonne Goolagong (1971-77) and Martina Hingis (1997-2002).

This is a daunting task for rising Frenchwoman Rakotomanga Rajaonah. Sabalenka has won her past 20 major first-round matches; the last loss came here six years ago to Carla Suarez Navarro. Sabalenka’s 28-6 record (.824) in Melbourne is the best among active players.

Rakotomanga Rajaonah, a 20-year-old ranked No. 118, is playing in her second Grand Slam main draw. Winning the 2025 Sao Paulo title placed her among the select group of five teenagers (Iva Jovic, Mirra Andreeva, Maya Joint and Victoria Mboko) who were champions last year.

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini vs. qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Head-to-head: 1-0, Sasnovich, 2020 Palermo

It was a tough 30th birthday for Paolini, who lost to Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic on Jan. 4 in United Cup play. But the Italian has no regrets.

“It was great to share those ten days with the team,” Paolini said. “My birthday could be better because we lost, but yeah, outside the court was really nice competition.”

There was also an exhibition in Rod Laver Arena against Elena Rybakina. Paolini started quickly with a 4-1 lead but lost the match 6-4, 6-2.

Paolini was 4-12 in Grand Slam first-round matches but has gone 8-0 since.

Sasnovich, ranked No. 102, came through qualifying here and last week in Brisbane, where she knocked off No. 14-ranked Clara Tauson.

No. 12 Elina Svitolina vs. Cristina Bucsa

Head-to-head: 0-0

Svitolina, the recent Auckland champion, comes in with some serious momentum -- a perfect 5-0 start to the season. She’s won 11 consecutive first-round matchups in Grand Slams.

Bucsa, a 28-year-old from Spain ranked No. 51, is looking to win back-to-back first-round matches in Melbourne for the first time in her career.

No. 28 Emma Raducanu vs. Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Head-to-head: 0-0

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, has never lost a first-round match at the Australian Open (4-0). Her overall record in majors is 12-2.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew, ranked No. 195, is making her first appearance in a Grand Slam. She’s the first player from Thailand to appear in a major draw since Luksika Kumkhum in Wimbledon 2019.

Venus Williams vs. Olga Danilovic

Head-to-head: 0-0

This pairing represents the most Grand Slam singles titles of any first-round match -- because Williams is a seven-time champion. Williams will become the first woman to appear in the Australian Open singles draw after turning 45. Her 54 match-wins Down Under lead all active players.

Danilovic, ranked No. 68, will be a handful. She’s won eight of her 10 previous first-round matches at the majors and 2-0 in Melbourne. Danilovic has yet to play a match this year.

Order of Play Day 1

(All times local)

Rod Laver Arena: 11:30 a.m.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. No. 7 Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

No. 3 Alexander Zverev (GER) vs. Gabriel Diallo (CAN)

7:00 p.m.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah (FRA)

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs. Adam Walton (AUS)

Margaret Court Arena: 11:30 a.m.

Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs. Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) vs. Zhizhen Zhang (CHN)

7:00 p.m.

No. 10 Alexander Bublik (KAZ) vs. Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Mananchaya Sawangkaew (THA) vs. No. 28 Emma Raducanu (GBR)

John Cain Arena: 11 a.m.

Arthur Fery (GBR) vs. No. 20 Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Not before 1:30 p.m.

No. 12 Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs. Cristina Bucsa (ESP)

Not before 5 p.m.

No. 29 Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)

Olga Danilovic (SRB) vs. Venus Williams (USA)

KIA Arena: 11 a.m.

Talia Gibson (AUS) vs. Anna Blinkova

Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) vs. No. 32 Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Not before 3:30 p.m.

Michael Zheng (USA) vs. Sebastian Korda (USA)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Zhuoxuan Bai (CHN)

1573 Arena: 11 a.m.

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Zeynep Sonmez (TUR)

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) vs. No. 26 Cameron Norrie (GBR)

ANZ Arena: 11 a.m.