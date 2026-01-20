Jovic and Mboko: Teen titans, friends chase same dream at Australian Open

Young tennis stars Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, both rising talents on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, have a close friendship. They are seeded for the Australian Open, with Mboko at No. 17 and Jovic at No. 29. In Melbourne, they are playing doubles together as "Team Joboko" and are enjoying their journey together in the professional circuit.

There's an old saying in professional sports that it's hard to be friends with the people you're trying to beat. But for Iva Jovic and Victoria Mboko, two of the fastest-rising talents on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, that adage couldn't be less true.

The 18-year-old American and 19-year-old Canadian are the second- and third-youngest players in the PIF WTA Rankings, respectively, and both enter the 2026 Australian Open in seeded positions -- Mboko at No. 17 and Jovic at No. 29. That's a snapshot of what's been a meteoric rise by both: Less than three years ago, they were playing each other in juniors, as Mboko defeated Jovic in the third round of girls' singles at the 2022 US Open.

"She killed me," Jovic remembers of that meeting in Flushing Meadows.

They've met three times already in their nascent professional careers. During the year's first Grand Slam 12 months ago, both were in Rome, Ga. -- a U.S. city with a population of just 38,747, a little more than double that of Rod Laver Arena's seating capacity -- playing in a W75 event. Mboko beat Jovic in the first round on her way to the title, and took home just over $9,000 in prize money.

Now, placed in the same quarter in the Australian Open draw, they're a handful of wins away from facing off on one of the biggest stages in the sport. That, at this stage, might be a longshot. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini certainly figure to be amongst the players who'll have something to say about the prospect. But they're getting time on court together regardless in Melbourne as doubles partners -- and the team that fans have already dubbed "Joboko" won their first-round match over Ulrikke Eikeri and Ingrid Neel on Tuesday in straight sets.

They came from a break down in the first set of a 7-5, 6-3 win -- and kept the vibes positive even when a 5-0 second-set lead shrunk to 5-3 before finishing the job.

That these teen titans found levity even in tense moments shouldn't come as a surprise, as Jovic shares: "She's [Mboko] just such a funny kid. I mean, she's an unbelievable player, but she's so goofy off the court, and we have so much fun together."

"We kind of just did the whole path together," she adds, "and it's really nice to see her doing so well and to kind of be here together."