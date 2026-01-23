No one is having more fun than Andreeva in Melbourne

Mirra Andreeva has been brilliant at the Australian Open, advancing to the fourth round for the third straight year. She's also been superb off it, delivering hilarous moments and having the time of her life.

Mirra Andreeva has been on her game to start 2026.

She's been brilliant on the court, winning nine of her first 10 matches and winning the title in Adelaide.

And she's been just as spectacular off of it. First there was the "I want to thank myself" speech after beating Victoria Mboko in the Adelaide final, and since arriving in Melbourne she's just been dominating her post-match interviews.

She had some more fun at the Australian Open on Friday. The 18-year-old, currently ranked No. 7 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, had the best reaction to this epic point between Alex de Minaur and Frances Tiafoe.

And after her third-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Andreeva admitted that sometimes she like to pretend to call people when there's no one on the other line.

She's also enjoyed wheeling her coach, Conchita Martinez, around in her chair and trying to catch tennis balls before they hit the ground.

"It's one of our routines here, to just fool around and really do nothing," the Indian Wells champion said.

No one is having more fun this week than Andreeva, but on court she's been all business. Following a 6-3, 6-4 win over Ruse, Andreeva is into the fourth round of the Australian Open for the third straight year.

After a tough end to 2025, Andreeva has added more variety to her game to start the season, and it's been paying dividends.

"We've put in a lot of work, especially on the offseason," Andreeva said, referencing Martinez. "Now I kind of start to see the result. I kind of see that what we were working on actually is working on the match, and I use it.

"For example, I'm not afraid to use certain shots or techniques during the matches, cause that's what we've been working on for some time."

To advance to her first career Australian Open quarterfinal, Andreeva will have to get past 12th seed Elina Svitolina. They've played once before, a 7-5, 6-3 win for Andreeva in the Indian Wells quarterfinals last year.