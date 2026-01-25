Gauff dazzles Australian Open crowd with no-look, forehand pass vs. Muchova

Coco Gauff’s no-look, cross-court forehand pass against Karolina Muchova sparked an awestruck crowd. The World No. 4 won her fourth round match 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to book her spot in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Where Coco Gauff placed this winning shot is absolutely incredible.

Leading 1-0, 30-15 in the first set in her fourth round match against Karolina Muchova, Gauff sprinted to the net after Muchova hit a clever slice shot.

Gauff lobbed it -- and remained at the net -- forcing Muchova to retreat. The Czech’s turnaround forehand went straight to Gauff, who hit a volley, but Muchova saved the point with a lob.



Then came Gauff’s no-look, cross-court forehand pass in mid-air, and arguably the World No. 3’s best shot of the day. The crowd's reaction speaks for itself.



The American went on to defeat Muchova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 and will face Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals. Gauff now improves to 5-0 against Muchova, and coincidentally, she’s ultimately won the tournament when she’s played Muchova.

"Today was a tough match," Gauff said to press. "Every time I play Karolina, it feels tough out there on the court. She's a talented player. Really just came down to couple points in the third set that went my way."

Gauff is also the youngest player to reach her 10th career women’s singles Grand Slam quarterfinals, since Maria Sharapova achieved the feat at the Australian Open in 2007.