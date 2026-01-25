By the numbers: Gauff maintains perfect record over Muchova to reach Australian Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff defeated Karolina Muchova in a thrilling three-set match to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. Gauff's victory improved her record to 5-0 against Muchova and marked her sixth consecutive year reaching a Grand Slam quarterfinal. She will face the winner of the match between Mirra Andreeva and Elina Svitolina, holding a positive head-to-head record against both players.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff battled past Czechia’s Karolina Muchova in three sets to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals Sunday.

Gauff, who won the U.S. Open in 2023 and the French Open last year, dominated the opening set, racing to a 5-0 lead before closing it out 6-1. In the second set, after the players exchanged early breaks, Muchova broke again in the fourth game and held on to take the set 6-3. It marked the first set the Czech had taken from Gauff, ranked No. 3 on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, in their five career meetings.

At 1-all in the deciding set, Gauff won 12 of the next 13 points to build a 4-1 lead. Despite stiff resistance from Muchova, the third-seeded American held firm to seal the 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory in just under two hours.

Here’s a look at some of the interesting numbers from Gauff’s win:

3: Gauff will make her third consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open. She reached the semifinals in Melbourne in 2024, losing to Aryna Sabalenka, and the quarterfinals in 2025, falling to Paula Badosa. She is also the youngest American woman to reach three or more consecutive singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open since Mary Joe Fernandez from 1990-93.

5: The victory improved Gauff’s head-to-head record against Muchova to 5-0. The American had not dropped a set against her Czech rival in any of their four previous meetings. Interesting to note that Gauff has gone on to win the title at each of the previous events in which she faced Muchova — Cincinnati and the U.S. Open in 2023, Beijing in 2024, and with Team USA at the United Cup in 2025.

6: This marks the sixth consecutive year Gauff has reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal. She is the youngest woman to reach the quarterfinals at a major for six or more straight years since Martina Hingis (1996-2002) and Venus Williams (1997-2002).

10: Gauff is through to the quarterfinal round at a Grand Slam for the 10th time in her career. In addition to her three quarterfinal appearances at Melbourne Park, she has reached the last eight five times at the French Open and twice at the U.S. Open.

41: Gauff has won her last 41 Grand Slam matches when taking the opening set. The last time she lost a major match after winning the first set was at Wimbledon in 2022 against fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

50: Gauff converted 50% of her break-point opportunities on Sunday, breaking Muchova four times on eight chances. Muchova converted 40% of her break points, going 2 for 5.

Gauff will face the winner of the evening session match between eighth seed Mirra Andreeva and 12th seed Elina Svitolina. The American holds a 4-0 edge over Andreeva and a 2-1 advantage over Svitolina, winning their last two clashes.