Inglis' first buy after Australian Open Round of 16 run? A toaster

Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis reached the Round of 16 at the Australian Open for the first time in her career. Describing the run as "life-changing," Inglis already has a vision for what her first purchase will be with her $480,000 AUD in prize money.

MELBOURNE, Australia -- For Maddison Inglis, the 2026 Australian Open was special. She reached the Round of 16 after saving two match points in first round qualifying match. She spent 17 hours and 25 minutes on court across singles, doubles and mixed doubles, of which more than 14.5 hours were on singles.

Across her six singles matches -- she had a walkover in the third round -- in Melbourne, Inglis played six tiebreak sets and had four three-set matches. In the best Grand Slam finish of her career, she earned $480,000 AUD ($332,000 USD) in prize money.

"Even though today didn't go like I had planned, it was an incredible two weeks," Inglis said to press after her fourth-round defeat to Iga Swiatek. "Pretty life-changing for me. The best result of my career, so super happy. I'm looking forward to taking it into the rest of the year."

So what does the Aussie qualifier who loves shopping plan to splurge on with her earnings?

"I've wanted a Smeg toaster for so long, so long, that I just was, like, 'no you can't do that.' So I think that's going to be my treat, and maybe the kettle, too."

Inglis -- who also said she'll invest the earnings into her team and into her future career -- can probably now afford a lot of toasters with her earnings, but it's something she's always wanted. As a huge fan of appliances, she has a list of them that she hopes to purchase.

Skip to 2:08 and 10:30 for Inglis' wish list

"I also really want a KitchenAid," Inglis said. "I love appliances, so yeah, that's also been on -- I have a list. Maybe I can take a couple off that."

On a larger scale, she told wtatennis.com Sunday that she hopes to potentially buy a home together with her fiancé, fellow professional tennis player Jason Kubler. The two got engaged last month on Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth, Western Australia, where Inglis is from, and she currently lives in Gold Coast.

And her dream?

"A Mini Cooper. I'll keep working on that," Inglis laughed. I want to be rolling down the Gold Coast in my Mini Cooper, so that's a dream. We'll see how the next few months go, and we'll see."

Inglis' ranking will likely increase with the deep run at the Australian Open, and she hasn't thought too much on what tournaments are next. She's currently entered into tournaments in Brisbane, but is prioritizing getting fully healthy after her time in Melbourne.

"I'm pretty tired at the moment," Inglis said. "It's been a big couple of weeks, mentally and physically. I've got a couple niggles that I'll take care of over the next couple of weeks.

"But I think with the points that come on, maybe my schedule will change a little bit. I hadn't really thought about Indian Wells, Miami, but maybe now I might be in them, which is really cool."