Muguruza welcomes son Marcos, 'our little miracle'

Former World No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, has announced the birth of her son Marcos with husband Arthur Borges. The couple met at the 2021 US Open and married in 2024. Muguruza, who retired from tennis in 2024, is now the tournament director of the WTA Finals Riyadh.

Six years ago this week, Garbiñe Muguruza was playing her way through to the Australian Open final -- the third and final Grand Slam final appearance of her career.

During this year's fortnight, the former World No. 1 has added another title to her resume: first-time mom. Muguruza and her husband, Arthur Borges, jointly announced son Marcos' birth in a post to Instagram on Monday, noting in the caption alongside black-and-white photos of the baby that he arrived a week prior to the big reveal.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, 32, married Borges in October of 2024, and announced her pregnancy last September. The couple met by chance walking in Central Park during the 2021 US Open, and Borges -- a tennis fan -- recognized Muguruza on sight.

The new parents felt the love in their comments section from several of Muguruza's peers and one-time rivals on the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz, including her former doubles partner and Spanish teammate Carla Suárez Navarro, as well as Caroline Garcia, Ons Jabeur and Flavia Pennetta.

After officially retiring from tennis officially seven months prior to her wedding, Muguruza assumed the post of tournament director of the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF -- the first former player to assume the role at the year-end event.