Nordea Open voted WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for fourth straight season

Players again recognized the Bastad stop for its hospitality, organization and standards following another successful summer on the WTA 125 Circuit.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA on Thursday announced the Nordea Open in Bastad (Sweden) has been voted as the WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for an incredible fourth year in a row.

The Nordea Open was recognized by the WTA athlete body following another outstanding edition held in July of last year, which highlighted the event's flagship hospitality, hard-working event team and overall high standards visible across the tournament.

The Makarska Open (Croatia) finished in a close second place with the Open Angers Loire Trélazé (France) being voted into third place.

The fourth staging of Bastad crowned Elisabetta Cocciaretto as the 2025 singles champion and the Czech duo of Jesika Maleckova and Miriam Skoch as the triumphant doubles team.

Italy's Cocciaretto said: "I felt very much at home during my week in Bastad and it was a very special moment for me to win the title there. The hospitality and facilities were exceptional and really allows the players to perform at their best."

The WTA 125 Circuit offers both established WTA players and talented newcomers the ability to build their careers and progress up to the highest levels of the WTA Tour. Held in strategic weeks in the calendar to maximize playing and earning opportunities, this series of events has also provided an important stepping stone for players returning from injury and maternity leave as they transition back to professional tennis.

Last season the WTA 125 Circuit celebrated an exciting new milestone with over 50 tournaments staged for the first time and offered a record-breaking $6m in prize money.

